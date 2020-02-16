2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Refresh Will Look Crazy

For the longest time, the Hyundai Santa Fe looked like an average SUV. In fact, the one from ten years ago was round all-over, like a jellybean. But if you thought Hyundai was happy with how crazy and original this version looks... well, you thought wrong.
A refreshed version is being tested right now in South Korea and could be ready by the end of the year. Using data they collected from local spy sightings, KKS Studio was able to craft this interesting rendering.
It's supposed to be pretty accurate too, as the all-important changes to the headlights were visible through the camo. The main element of the fresh design is this split T-shape that's divided between the upper and lower headlights. You could say that it's like the Volvo headlight standing up.
They are also changing the grille and who knows what else at the back of the SUV. The styling is not totally unexpected and would tie in nicely with the Palisade flagship.
The timing of the refresh also connects nicely to the upcoming launch of a new Kia Sorento and a bunch of powertrains that have been developed for it. Europe has become especially tricky when it comes to selling large SUVs. According to a leaked document, the Sorento is going to get an ultra-clean hybrid that uses a 1.6-liter turbo. In addition, there's a fresh 2.2-liter diesel and an 8-speed DCT gearbox instead of a normal automatic.
By contrast, America might get even more power. We expect to see a new 2.5-liter base engine with about 195 horsepower. Meanwhile, the SEL and Limited will either get more power from the 2.0T or a new 2.5T. They might have a hybrid too. The Santa Fe is doing well even without an Eco model, but Ford, Honda and Toyota are all looking into that part of the crossover market.
