2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electrifies Australia From AU$71,900

Hyundai’s battery-electric mid-size crossover, the Ioniq 5, has officially touched down in Australia. It will go on sale this month, with a choice of rear- and all-wheel drive powertrains, and a Launch variant limited to 400 units initially.
Customers can place an order from AU$71,900 (US$52,228) for the 2WD variant, which uses a 160 kW (218 ps / 214 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque electric motor, fed by a 72.6 kWh battery. It offers a total range of 451 km (280 miles) on the WLTP cycle, and can be charged at up to 350 kW in just a little over 17 minutes or in 56 minutes and 30 seconds at 50 kW from 10 to 80%.
Adding a second electric motor at the front, the Ioniq 5 AWD has a total system output of 225 kW (306 ps / 302 hp) and 605 Nm (446 lb-ft). The same lithium-ion polymer battery powers it, taking 61 minutes and 42 seconds to be charged from 10 to 80% at 50 kW, and 17 minutes and 16 seconds at 350 kW. This model has a 430-km (267-mile) range, takes 5.2 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill (7.4 sec in the 2WD), and tops out at an identical 185 kph (115 mph). Pricing starts at AU$75,900 (US$55,133).
All versions of the Ioniq 5 pack the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an identically-sized infotainment system with smartphone integration. The Bose audio, eco-processed leather-appointed seats, power adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, heated steering wheel and rear seats, night vision glass roof with power sunshade, and power tailgate are standard.
It sits on 20-inch wheels, gets LED headlights and taillights, and packs the SmartSense suite of driver assistance gear. The bundle includes forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot view monitor and collision avoidance-assist, driver attention warning, lane following and keeping assists, high-beam assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance, rear occupant alert, safe exit assist, 3D monitor, smart cruise control, and others.
