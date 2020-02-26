2021 Hyundai i30 Revealed, N Line Gets Even Meaner

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is on a roll these days in Europe. In the span of just six month or so, the company revised pretty much its entire range of city cars, starting with the i10 in September 2019 and continuing with the i20 earlier in February. And now it’s time for the new i30 to step under the spotlight.
To be shown, just like the i20, at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show next month, the i30 has been revised to fall in line with its smaller siblings in terms of design, technologies, and powertrain.
Available for all body styles – hatchback, fastback and wagon – visual changes include a revised front end with new headlights and wider looks, but also a slightly redrawn rear, that now comes with a new and wider bumper as well.
The most changes are however reserved for the N Line trim, the sportier variant of the i30. This version receives the same styling changes, only more pronounced: wider grille, new headlamps, and new bumpers. Also, there are new 17-inch or 18-inch wheels to go with the car.
Engine-wise, the new i30 joins the electrification efforts of the carmaker by being fitted with a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. This system is available for the cars powered by the 1.0-liter T-GDI engine (120 ps), the 1.6-liter diesel (136 ps), and the new 1.5-liter T-GDI engine (160 PS).
As far as technology goes, the range has been upgraded with the inclusion of new screens (7-inch digital cluster and 10.25-inch navigation) that are Android Auto and Apple Car Play compatible.
“By listening to our customers, we’ve determined there is a need for a safe, reliable car in the C-segment that also offers modern features such as state-of-the-art connectivity and efficient powertrains – and that looks good,” said in a statement Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.
“The new i30 covers our customers’ needs while still being available at an attractive price point. It really has a universal appeal.”
Full details on the new i30 can be found in the press release section below.
Available for all body styles – hatchback, fastback and wagon – visual changes include a revised front end with new headlights and wider looks, but also a slightly redrawn rear, that now comes with a new and wider bumper as well.
The most changes are however reserved for the N Line trim, the sportier variant of the i30. This version receives the same styling changes, only more pronounced: wider grille, new headlamps, and new bumpers. Also, there are new 17-inch or 18-inch wheels to go with the car.
Engine-wise, the new i30 joins the electrification efforts of the carmaker by being fitted with a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. This system is available for the cars powered by the 1.0-liter T-GDI engine (120 ps), the 1.6-liter diesel (136 ps), and the new 1.5-liter T-GDI engine (160 PS).
As far as technology goes, the range has been upgraded with the inclusion of new screens (7-inch digital cluster and 10.25-inch navigation) that are Android Auto and Apple Car Play compatible.
“By listening to our customers, we’ve determined there is a need for a safe, reliable car in the C-segment that also offers modern features such as state-of-the-art connectivity and efficient powertrains – and that looks good,” said in a statement Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.
“The new i30 covers our customers’ needs while still being available at an attractive price point. It really has a universal appeal.”
Full details on the new i30 can be found in the press release section below.