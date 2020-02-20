2021 Hyundai i30 Getting New 1.5L Turbo With 160 HP, 8-Speed DCT for i30 N

The 3rd-generation Hyundai i30 is getting massive 2021 updates in Europe. Crisp styling changes have already been teased by Hyundai, but we've got a scoop on the new engine lineup which will join them. 24 photos



This replaces the old 1.4 and will be offered in an MPi (naturally aspirated) base form making 110 hp. However, the 1.5 T-GDI turbo is the real attention grabber. It makes 160 hp, 20 more than the old mid-range configuration.



So just like Volkswagen, Hyundai is going from a 1.4 to a 1.5-liter turbo engine, and just like the Germans, the Korean company plans to offer mild-hybrid versions for better fuel economy. All we know at this point is that it's a 48-volt MHEV setup which will also be available on the carryover 1.0 T-GDi with 120 hp.



On the diesel front, it's business as usual. You'll have a choice between 110 or 136 hp versions of the 1.6 CRDi , the latter also available as a mild-hybrid. Saving the best till last, Hyundai's iconic i30 N will have a standard output of 280 hp, so no base version, while the promised 8-speed DCT will finally be available.



The downside: both the hatch and Fastback will debut in Paris this October and go on sale come January 2021. Meanwhile, the normal i30 will be shown in Geneva and arrive at dealers in June (N-Line in August).



According to our source, the car in the teaser photos (seen above) is the new i30 N-Line, a cosmetic package that will now be available on the i30 SW wagon. That sounds like a good combo, but we'd stick with the 204 horsepower Hyundai is by no means a huge company in Europe, so we didn't expect them to change the engines in any major way after just four years. However, according to The Korean Car Blog , the 2021 i30 family will debut with a brand new 1.5-liter.This replaces the old 1.4 and will be offered in an MPi (naturally aspirated) base form making 110 hp. However, the 1.5 T-GDI turbo is the real attention grabber. It makes 160 hp, 20 more than the old mid-range configuration.So just like Volkswagen, Hyundai is going from a 1.4 to a 1.5-liter turbo engine, and just like the Germans, the Korean company plans to offer mild-hybrid versions for better fuel economy. All we know at this point is that it's a 48-volt MHEV setup which will also be available on the carryover 1.0 T-GDi with 120 hp.On the diesel front, it's business as usual. You'll have a choice between 110 or 136 hp versions of the 1.6, the latter also available as a mild-hybrid. Saving the best till last, Hyundai's iconic i30 N will have a standard output of 280 hp, so no base version, while the promised 8-speedwill finally be available.The downside: both the hatch and Fastback will debut in Paris this October and go on sale come January 2021. Meanwhile, the normal i30 will be shown in Geneva and arrive at dealers in June (N-Line in August).According to our source, the car in the teaser photos (seen above) is the new i30 N-Line, a cosmetic package that will now be available on the i30 SW wagon. That sounds like a good combo, but we'd stick with the 204 horsepower Kia Proceed GT.