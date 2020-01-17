From Dusty to Archimedes, These Are the Final 155 Names for the Mars 2020 Rover

2021 Hyundai i30 Facelift Looks Super-Sharp, Reveals Interior

Hyundai, for the most part, is making really interesting cars right now. But the European i30 hatchback, which comes to America as the Elantra GT, doesn't fall under that description. 37 photos



Our spies stationed in Scandinavia have caught up to a fleet of test prototypes undergoing winter testing. And despite the heavy camouflage, we can make out some bold styling elements.



At the front, the i30 sports much narrower LED headlights with a sort of V-shaped halo that's mirrored at the back. Meanwhile, the grille has a 3D trestle effect, which may be similar to the all-new Tucson SUV .



Of all the prototypes present, one has a different set of headlights that appear larger, so Hyundai may be looking to offer a distinct body style like the



Likely to debut towards the end of the year, this facelift will have to cover the entire i30 family that includes not only the hatchback, but also a wagon and perhaps even the Fastback. We also can't forget about the popular i30 N, a hot hatch that packs GTI-beating performance for less money and should add an 8-speed DCT gearbox option.



Selling in Europe means Hyundai needs to keep the i30's CO2 emissions to a minimum. The target for 2021 is 95 grams, and for that to be achieved, they will probably need to add mild-hybrid technology to both the 1.0 and the 1.4-liter turbo engine. There's already a plug-in version, though it's not widely available at the moment.



