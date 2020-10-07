2021 Hyundai i20 N Teaser Shares First Pops and Crackles of Sporty Exhaust

In a world where geographical barriers have long fallen, anyone with a smartphone and an internet connection can hear – but above all, see – another person, even if they’re continents apart. A certain South Korean automaker must not have gotten the memo about video-sharing social networking services being all the rage... and gave us an mp4 audio clip like it’s 2001 all over again.
Well, at least you can download the audio teaser clip if you want, perhaps for using it as a ringtone for when Hyundai calls out its fans for the official introduction of the i20 N.
Jokes aside, we’ll give the company credit for the exhaust sounding exactly as it should... even if they’re also using a disclaimer that it was taken from a pre-production prototype, and the final specifications might end up sounding a tad different.
The carmaker has been touting the expansion of its N models as of late. We have already seen the i20 or the funky Kona take up the N Line mantle, but most of all we have been presented with the refreshed i30 N, the model that kickstarted the company’s performance department.
There’s good news from Hyundai across the ocean as well, as we are currently waiting patiently for the automaker to share all the juicy details about the upcoming 2021 Sonata N Line. In the meantime, there’s another teaser for a fully-fledged N product, the subcompact hot hatch i20 N.
So far there are very few details to go with, as we can only see some small bits and pieces of the cars in the new teaser. Granted, these share a very aggressive look, with a widebody-inspired stance as far as the wheel arches are concerned.
The Sensuous Sportiness design language is pushing the pedal on the Sportiness bit quite a lot, with massive air intakes to aid with the cooling of the turbocharged engine and the oversized braking system.
Also, Hyundai is directly touting the new 18-inch alloys that were created specifically for the i20 N with a matte-gray finish and red-contrasting N-branded brake calipers. Also, let's not forget about the sporty side sills, special rear spoiler, or the two-tone Performance Blue / Phantom Black roof look.
Hyundai says its latest high-performance machine is directly inspired by the i20 WRC rally car, so there might be some (feeble) hope the brand is not only targeting the classic superminis (read Ford Fiesta ST and VW Polo GTI), but also the new WRC kid on the block - Toyota’s GR Yaris.
Jokes aside, we’ll give the company credit for the exhaust sounding exactly as it should... even if they’re also using a disclaimer that it was taken from a pre-production prototype, and the final specifications might end up sounding a tad different.
The carmaker has been touting the expansion of its N models as of late. We have already seen the i20 or the funky Kona take up the N Line mantle, but most of all we have been presented with the refreshed i30 N, the model that kickstarted the company’s performance department.
There’s good news from Hyundai across the ocean as well, as we are currently waiting patiently for the automaker to share all the juicy details about the upcoming 2021 Sonata N Line. In the meantime, there’s another teaser for a fully-fledged N product, the subcompact hot hatch i20 N.
So far there are very few details to go with, as we can only see some small bits and pieces of the cars in the new teaser. Granted, these share a very aggressive look, with a widebody-inspired stance as far as the wheel arches are concerned.
The Sensuous Sportiness design language is pushing the pedal on the Sportiness bit quite a lot, with massive air intakes to aid with the cooling of the turbocharged engine and the oversized braking system.
Also, Hyundai is directly touting the new 18-inch alloys that were created specifically for the i20 N with a matte-gray finish and red-contrasting N-branded brake calipers. Also, let's not forget about the sporty side sills, special rear spoiler, or the two-tone Performance Blue / Phantom Black roof look.
Hyundai says its latest high-performance machine is directly inspired by the i20 WRC rally car, so there might be some (feeble) hope the brand is not only targeting the classic superminis (read Ford Fiesta ST and VW Polo GTI), but also the new WRC kid on the block - Toyota’s GR Yaris.