2021 Hyundai i20 Active Accurately Rendered, Won't Get AWD Option

The i20 is Hyundai’s equivalent to the Ford Fiesta. One year before the Blue Oval introduced the Fiesta Active faux crossover, the South Koreans did the same thing to their subcompact hatchback with the i20 Active. Don’t, however, think for a moment that these babies can go off the beaten path.
Hyundai and Ford understand how popular crossovers are in the European Union, and frankly speaking, many customers in this segment don’t care as much about all-wheel-drive capability as they do for the looks and raised driving position. Rather than developing all-new models from the ground up, the Active specification is a more affordable solution for both brands.
Unveiled in February 2020, the third generation of the i20 has yet to receive the crossover-inspired trim even though Hyundai confirmed that a hot hatchback is in the making thanks to the N go-faster division. However, the second coming of the i20 Active will be a FWD-only affair just like the first.
Imagined by Brazilian rendering artist Kleber Silva with red paintwork, a black roof, and lots of plastic cladding around the wheel arches and on the lower part of the doors, the newcomer intends to blur the line between a hatchback and a crossover. The raised ground clearance should help with curbs and potholed roads, but otherwise, this fellow still is a city car under the skin.
Exclusively available with five doors, the i20 and soon-to-be-unveiled i20 Active are offered with two gasoline engines and a diesel. To the point, Hyundai kicks off the lineup with the 1.2-liter Kappa MPi that outputs 84 PS (83 horsepower). The 1.0-liter Kappa T-GDi levels up to 100 and 120 PS (99 and 118 horsepower), and the 1.5-liter CRDi develops 100 metric ponies.
Depending on the powerplant, customers can choose between a 5- and 6-speed manual as well as a 4-speed automatic and a seven-speed DCT. The dual-clutch transmission should also be offered in the i20 N as an extra over the short-throw stick shift, mated to a four-cylinder turbocharged mill.
