2021 Hyundai Elantra Racing Car Spied, May Be Called Elantra N TCR

Known as the i30 Sedan in Australia, the all-new Elantra will be treated to a sportier model in the nearest of futures. N Line is how it will be called, and as the name implies, it will slot between the Elantra and fully fledged N performance cars such as the i30 N and Veloster N. 16 photos



Having gone through all of this information, take a look at the Elantra racecar prototype in the photo gallery. Photographed during its first outing “at a secret race track” according to the carparazzi, the racy compact sedan is noticeably different from the production model both inside and outside.



A ginormous rear wing, flared arches, center-lock wheels wrapped in super-sticky rubber, a full roll cage, a more aggressive grille, and two heat extractors in the hood are the most obvious of differences. Like the Elantra you can buy from the nearest Hyundai dealership, this fellow appears to be a turbo four-cylinder affair. Don’t let the single-exit pipe of the central exhaust system fool you; the racecar is still a work in progress at the time of reporting.



The question is, will Hyundai add this model to the TCR family alongside the i30 N and Veloster N? Also worthy of asking, does this prototype inadvertently confirms that the Elantra N is in the pipeline?



I wish I had the answer to those questions, but one thing is certain despite the lack of any official information or rumors on the newcomer. Under the leadership of former BMW M boss



Codenamed CN7 and known as the Hyundai Avante in its domestic market and Singapore, the seventh-generation Elantra will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the fall for the 2021 model year. A 1.6-liter hybrid option and a 1.6-liter turbocharged N Line will join the base powertrain, a 2.0-liter mill with 147 horsepower (149 PS) and 132 pound-feet (179 Nm) of torque.