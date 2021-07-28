2021 Geely Binyue Pro Revealed, Will Stick to China

Geely has facelifted its Binyue Pro SUV, and they did a respectable job at it. Unlike previous creations from various Chinese brands, the Binyue has an original design, and it genuinely looks good. Sure, it may not be the most attractive B-segment SUV in the world, but it is not bad at all.
The 2021 Geely Binyue Pro will only be sold in China, and it is the facelift of the Binyue that was launched in 2018. The Binyue is the Proton X50's Chinese cousin. If you ever go to China, you will be able to spot the facelift easily if you look at the front of the Binyue Pro, as it has an X-shaped element in gunmetal gray integrated into the fascia.
The updates do not stop at the new fascia ornament, as it is joined by two large air intakes, a redesign front grille, new headlights, and a redesigned bumper. The aggressive look is completed by the black wheels that hide a set of red brake calipers, which are probably an added cost option.
The rear comes with redesigned taillights, quad exhaust tips, and a diffuser integrated between them in the bumper. The rear hatch has an integrated spoiler. Meanwhile, the profile of the vehicle comes with chromed ornaments for the side window, as well as black side skirts.
Once inside, owners and passengers will get a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, along with a digital instrument cluster. The center console looks like it comes from a German premium model, but it also reminds us of various Kia models. Fortunately, the design does not feel like it was copied from something else, it appears to be an original creation.
Geely has not skimped on features, as the Binyue comes with a panoramic sunroof, as well as an ambient lighting system that allows users to choose between 72 colors. The Chinese company has not revealed the engine line-up, but it is clear that the Binyue will have an automatic transmission, which will be mated to turbocharged gasoline engines, just like its predecessor did.
The updates do not stop at the new fascia ornament, as it is joined by two large air intakes, a redesign front grille, new headlights, and a redesigned bumper. The aggressive look is completed by the black wheels that hide a set of red brake calipers, which are probably an added cost option.
The rear comes with redesigned taillights, quad exhaust tips, and a diffuser integrated between them in the bumper. The rear hatch has an integrated spoiler. Meanwhile, the profile of the vehicle comes with chromed ornaments for the side window, as well as black side skirts.
Once inside, owners and passengers will get a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, along with a digital instrument cluster. The center console looks like it comes from a German premium model, but it also reminds us of various Kia models. Fortunately, the design does not feel like it was copied from something else, it appears to be an original creation.
Geely has not skimped on features, as the Binyue comes with a panoramic sunroof, as well as an ambient lighting system that allows users to choose between 72 colors. The Chinese company has not revealed the engine line-up, but it is clear that the Binyue will have an automatic transmission, which will be mated to turbocharged gasoline engines, just like its predecessor did.