2021 Ford Puma ST Hot Crossover Teased, Looks Great Painted Green

The sound of something exciting, from the people who helped make it. Coming September 24th.#PumaST pic.twitter.com/S3le5UQnMf — Ford Europe (@FordEu) August 5, 2020

“The sound of something exciting, from the people who helped make it,” is how the Blue Oval describes the following teaser, a video of men and women who mimic the sound of the 1.5-liter EcoBoost under acceleration and tire squealing.ST is how the go-faster Puma is called, and it’s no coincidence the Fiesta ST features the same engine as the subcompact crossover. The two models are joined at the hip, and both of them rely on a good ol’ manual and front-wheel drive.“Really now, FWD in a sporty crossover?” If you take a look at the second screenshot in the photo gallery, you’ll understand why that’s more than adequate in the Puma ST . The lowered suspension and center of gravity should help the newcomer handle well, and there’s also a limited-slip diff to consider.Ford offers the Quaifeas an option in the subcompact-sized hatchback, and Launch Control is an extra too. Sporty technologies also include the segment-first force vectoring springs that promise sharper turn-in, better rear-end responsiveness, and a more connected feel when driving the car like a man on a mission.Though it may be a three-cylinder turbo, the engine is much obliged to deliver 200 metric horsepower and sufficient torque for carving corners and highway driving, day in and day out. It’s a big difference over the 1.0-liter EcoBoost with or without mild-hybrid assistance, but most importantly, it’s perfect for the Puma ST.Like the regular specifications, the Es Tea will be manufactured in Craiova, Romania where Ford of Europe also makes a lot of EcoBoost powerplants. The Blue Oval has invested 200 million euros in the plant to support production of the Puma, taking the automaker’s total investment in Craiova to 1.5 billion.