2021 Ford Mustang (S650) Will Reportedly Ride On New CD6 Platform

Ever since Ford's Lincoln division unveiled the Aviator Concept, we knew that something’s cooking over at the Blue Oval. It’s no secret the Ford Motor Company and Lincoln will use the CD6 platform for the Explorer and Aviator, and both models are confirmed to receive hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.
The CD6 is an all-new design that accommodates front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive products. The Explorer and Aviator will get the RWD/AWD version of the architecture, but Ford won’t stop there. According to “sources familiar with The Blue Oval’s future product plans,” the next Mustang will also go CD6.
Ford Authority reports the S650 “is on the way for the 2021 model year” and “won’t depart drastically from the established formula.” Among the changes that are bound to happen are aluminum construction and hybrid power.
More aluminum would help the Mustang shed some weight, thus rivaling the Chevrolet Camaro and its aluminum-intensive GM Alpha platform. As for the hybrid part of the deal, former chief technical officer Raj Nair let it slip that we’re dealing with an EcoBoost engine and more than one electric motor.
It remains to be seen how many cylinders the engine will have in this application, as well as if the Mustang Hybrid will be all-wheel drive. Non-hybrid drivetrain options will include the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 “alongside a new four-cylinder turbo.” Read what you will into that, but the 2.3-liter will reportedly add a mild-hybrid system in the case of the next Focus RS.
As for production information, there are conflicting details in this regard. The peeps are LMC Automotive make a case for May 2020 while AutoForecast Solutions bets on March 2021. Regardless of when it will arrive, we can hardly wait to see the seventh-generation Mustang hit the road and the track.
The S550 lineage will end with the Shelby GT500, which packs more than 700 horsepower from a 5.2-liter supercharged V8. The Camaro, meanwhile, will be refreshed from the ground up for 2022. Chevrolet’s pony will transition to the A2, the successor to the Alpha platform and the basis for the Cadillac CT5.
