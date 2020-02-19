autoevolution
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Curb Weight Confirmed: 1,993 Kilograms

As we wait for Tesla’s Battery and Powertrain Investor Day in April 2020 as well as the refreshed Model S and Model X in the second half of the year, Ford is slowly but steadily offering more information about the Mustang Mach-E. This time around, the automaker from Dearborn confirmed curb weights of between 1,993 and more than 2,218 kilos.
That’s 4,394 and 4,890 pounds, respectively, and this gets us back to Tesla. The Model Y is the closest equivalent to the Mustang Mach-E, and it’s lighter than the Ford in both single- and dual-motor configurations. In other words, the Blue Oval continues to play second fiddle.

One of the reasons the Mustang Mach-E is heavier is the platform. Global Electrified 2 is how the Ford Motor Company calls the vehicle architecture in question according to Autocar.co.uk, and instead of a dedicated design, we’re actually dealing with a modified C2 from the Focus and Escape.

Manufactured in Mexico, the electric crossover has polarized opinion with its name. Initially designated Mach 1, the switch to Mach-E happened as a result of mountains of criticism. The Mustang nameplate is contested to this very day, and it’s not hard to understand why.

It may look like a Mustang and it may feature pony badging instead of the blue oval we associate with other Ford products, but the Mach-E isn’t a pony car. Not even Chevrolet had the audacity to call the all-new Blazer the Camaro Cross or something. On the other hand, associating this e-crossover with the Mustang is what helps Ford justify the price tag.

Not including the $7,500 federal tax credit, the Select trim level with a targeted range of 230 miles and rear-wheel drive starts at $43,895. Tesla offers the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive from $52,990 with 315 miles on deck, which means that only the Mustang Mach-E California RT.1 Edition comes close at $52,400 and 300 miles of range.

And so, would you spend $55k on the Ford or instead choose the Tesla?

