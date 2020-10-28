2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Costs $485 More, New Mach 1 Retails From $51k

The penultimate model year of the S550 is right around the corner, and pricing information reveals that most variants are a little more expensive. As the headline implies, the EcoBoost now retails at $27,155 or $485 more for the Fastback.
Level up to the EcoBoost Premium, and the two-door coupe will set you back $32,175 excluding destination. Customers who prefer V8 power will have to pony up $240 more for the GT and GT Premium while the limited-run Bullitt soldiers on at $46,705.
$51,720 is the retail price of the Mach 1, the go-faster ‘Stang that produces 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. The Blue Oval had to discontinue the GT Performance Package 2 and Shelby GT350 to make room for it, but on the upside, the newcomer borrows a few goodies from the GT350 and GT500.
Ford Authority explains that “2021 Ford Mustang price increases are not unfounded” because the Co-Pilot360 safety suite is now standard. The highlight features include rain-sensing windshield wipers, pre-collision assist with auto emergency braking, dynamic brake support, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, auto high-beam headlights, and blind spot information system.
As far as commercial success is concerned, the Blue Oval finished the third quarter on the back foot in the United States. Dodge finished on the highest step of the podium with 16,332 units of the Challenger while the Mustang settled for second with 13,851 examples. In third place, the Camaro couldn’t do better than 8,366 units.
Even though the U.S. sales aren’t encouraging, the Mustang still is the most popular sports coupe in the world. No fewer than 102,090 examples were sold last year, translating to a total of 633,000 units since the sixth generation went on sale six years ago.
2022 for the 2023 model year is when the S650 will enter production in Flat Rock. The Ford Motor Company is expected to switch to the CD6 vehicle architecture of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator for the seventh generation, which means that hybrid and PHEV options are possible if there’s a case to be made for them.
