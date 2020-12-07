2021 Ford Bronco Sport Has a Full Day With Dogs, Target and Chick-fil-A Visits

Many automotive reviews go for the pure thrills or shock value, but the reality is most car owners will be doing mundane tasks all day long with their vehicles. So, even though Ford’s upcoming 2021 Bronco Sport has been developed as a very capable and smaller sibling to the fully-fledged Bronco, the SUV is not going to be out on the trails 24/7. Instead, probably around 90% of the time it will do the sort of things we get to see in this new video from Ford-backed Bronco Nation.
A little disclaimer is in order because this Badlands unit that was loaned to the Bronco Nation YouTube channel is still just a pre-production example, just like other examples presented by the team. On the other hand, it’s ever so slightly improved and closer to the actual units that will reach the Blue Oval’s dealer lots.
As such, the video doesn’t dive in headfirst with its “A Day In The Life With The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport” premise touted by the description; instead, it indulges in a walkaround of the new features that have escaped the automaker’s embargo (from the 1:25 mark). Do check out the Yakima accessories and the Auto Hold function, which are both pretty neat.
We’re off to the actual drive from the five-minute mark with the first social media-requested challenge – which is a practical test of the small/medium/large beverages from Chick-fil-A to see if they fit in the front and back (even the door) cup/water bottle holders.
Afterwards, the Bronco Nation host discusses a little about the driver assistance technologies onboard (from 6:55) before settling down in the parking lot of a store for another practical test. This time around (8:05), it’s up for the trunk fitment challenge, which includes counting how many 30-gallons (114-liter) tubs find their place inside.
The guys aren’t exactly sure if they cheated since they placed them vertically, but we’re cutting them some slack because of the super-cute friends they brought along for the dog test (9:15). There’s also a bike-fitment verification – two full-size units can go in pretty easily once they take off the front wheels.
Families with kids also requested to see a child seat inside the Bronco Sport (at the 10:45 mark), and after some additional driver impressions on the road, we’re off to a serene location in the woods. It's not for some juicy trailering, though, because this time around it’s time for some measuring tape information - including the crucial ride height, which apparently sits at around eight inches (20 cm) of ground clearance.
