2021 Ford Bronco Sport Has a Full Day With Dogs, Target and Chick-fil-A Visits

Many automotive reviews go for the pure thrills or shock value, but the reality is most car owners will be doing mundane tasks all day long with their vehicles. So, even though Ford’s upcoming 2021 Bronco Sport has been developed as a very capable and smaller sibling to the fully-fledged Bronco, the SUV is not going to be out on the trails 24/7. Instead, probably around 90% of the time it will do the sort of things we get to see in this new video from Ford-backed Bronco Nation.

36 photos