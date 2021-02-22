2021 Ford Bronco Sport "Coupe SUV" Rendering Is Somewhat Pointless

According to consumer marketing manager for the U.S. market Mark Grueber, the Ford Motor Company “will continue to look to where there are customers we could satisfy with the Bronco and how to continue to expand the brand in the future.” In plain English, the Blue Oval is developing new variants and all-new models in the background.
The question is, can a coupe-styled SUV be worthy of the go-anywhere nameplate? Pixel artist Klever Silva has imagined the Bronco Sport in this flavor, and right off the bat, you can ascertain how big of a commercial failure it would be compared to the sharp-edged Bronco Sport.
For starters, ask yourself who buys a Bronco Sport in the first place. In addition to people waiting for the mid-size sibling to enter production, customers include people who regard the Escape as being a little vanilla. Given these circumstances, we can all agree there aren’t too many customers for a coupe-shaped version of the Escape-based Bronco Sport.
Secondly, the Ford Motor Company is very close to pulling the veils off the Evos. A Subaru Outback-rivaling station wagon with crossover design cues, the heir apparent of the Fusion features a very sleek roofline complemented by a bulbous hatchback. Now give yourself a minute to imagine how the Bronco Sport Coupe would overlap with the soon-to-debut crosswagon.
Utility vehicles are very lucrative for the Dearborn-based automaker in the United States and beyond America, but Ford would shoot itself in the foot with a coupe SUV that isn’t worthy of its nameplate. What’s more, the Bronco Sport Coupe would alienate current and potential customers too.
On an ending note, there is an elephant in the room we haven’t covered thus far. I’m referring to the utility part of sport utility vehicle, which is compromised by smoothing the roof and liftgate into a swollen rear end that doesn’t look particularly cool. Take, for instance, the cargo capacities of the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV and GLC Coupe with the rear seats in their upright position at 19.4 and 17.6 cubic feet (549 and 498 liters), respectively.
For starters, ask yourself who buys a Bronco Sport in the first place. In addition to people waiting for the mid-size sibling to enter production, customers include people who regard the Escape as being a little vanilla. Given these circumstances, we can all agree there aren’t too many customers for a coupe-shaped version of the Escape-based Bronco Sport.
Secondly, the Ford Motor Company is very close to pulling the veils off the Evos. A Subaru Outback-rivaling station wagon with crossover design cues, the heir apparent of the Fusion features a very sleek roofline complemented by a bulbous hatchback. Now give yourself a minute to imagine how the Bronco Sport Coupe would overlap with the soon-to-debut crosswagon.
Utility vehicles are very lucrative for the Dearborn-based automaker in the United States and beyond America, but Ford would shoot itself in the foot with a coupe SUV that isn’t worthy of its nameplate. What’s more, the Bronco Sport Coupe would alienate current and potential customers too.
On an ending note, there is an elephant in the room we haven’t covered thus far. I’m referring to the utility part of sport utility vehicle, which is compromised by smoothing the roof and liftgate into a swollen rear end that doesn’t look particularly cool. Take, for instance, the cargo capacities of the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV and GLC Coupe with the rear seats in their upright position at 19.4 and 17.6 cubic feet (549 and 498 liters), respectively.