2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands ECU Flash Tune Improves 2.0L EcoBoost With 55 HP

Introduced for the 2021 model year with Escape underpinnings, the Bronco Sport is available with two engine choices. Trim levels ranging from the Base to the Outer Banks rely on a three-cylinder turbo, the 1.5-liter EcoBoost with 181 ponies and 190 pound-feet (260 Nm) on deck. 6 photos



If that still isn’t enough, Vivid Racing is much obliged to squeeze out more with the help of the



That’s really good for the vehicle’s curb weight and footprint although the go-faster product is not legal for use in highway, street vehicles, or other non-racing competition off-road vehicles. On the upside, the customer is able to switch back to stock if necessary. Bolt-on performance parts will not require a retune of the engine control unit, and higher-octane fuel isn’t a problem either according to Vivid Racing. Bear in mind, however, that more power than stock will obviously take its toll on the off-road model’s oily bits.



For this ECU flash tune, Vivid Racing can sweeten the deal with a more aggressive exhaust system, pops and bangs that may wear the catalytic converter down, a top speed delimiter, and always off auto start/stop.



