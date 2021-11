2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands ECU Flash Tune Improves 2.0L EcoBoost With 55 HP

ECU

Customers who simply cannot fathom a three-cylinder mill in a compact utility vehicle have to upgrade to the Badlands, which is $33,935 excluding taxes and optional extras. The “pinnacle of Bronco Sport off-road performance” is hiding a 2.0-liter EcoBoost under the hood, which offers a segment-leading 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque.If that still isn’t enough, Vivid Racing is much obliged to squeeze out more with the help of the VR Tuned ECU Flash Tune . Priced at $600 with free shipping, this piece of kit improves throttle response all the way to the redline and bumps up the power by 55 ponies and 75 pound-feet (102 Nm) at the crankshaft. On the dyno, the Bronco Sport with the VR flash tune is much obliged to lay down 222 horsepower and 300 pound-feet (408 Nm).That’s really good for the vehicle’s curb weight and footprint although the go-faster product is not legal for use in highway, street vehicles, or other non-racing competition off-road vehicles. On the upside, the customer is able to switch back to stock if necessary. Bolt-on performance parts will not require a retune of the engine control unit, and higher-octane fuel isn’t a problem either according to Vivid Racing. Bear in mind, however, that more power than stock will obviously take its toll on the off-road model’s oily bits.For thisflash tune, Vivid Racing can sweeten the deal with a more aggressive exhaust system, pops and bangs that may wear the catalytic converter down, a top speed delimiter, and always off auto start/stop.