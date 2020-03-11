2021 Ford Bronco Shows Off Black Paint, Full-Size Spare Wheel, Modular Hardtop

View this post on Instagram

More coming to light on the Bronco! Who’s getting one? . @theraptorconnection #theraptorconnection . #bronco #fordbronco #2020 #2020fordbronco #2020bronco #broncor #newbronco #ford #caranddriver #automotivenew #automotive #news #leaked #2020 #fordperformance #truck #trucks #offroad #4x4 #like #love #follow #broncos #2021 #2021bronco

A post shared by Cody Mathes (@theraptorconnection) on Mar 10, 2020 at 4:25pm PDT