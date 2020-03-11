2021 Ford Bronco Shows Off Black Paint, Full-Size Spare Wheel, Modular Hardtop

“A new day, a new leak” of the 2021 Ford Bronco. This time around, two pictures of a black model have been uploaded on Instagram by @theraptorconnection. From them, we get a better glimpse at the mid-size utility vehicle’s full-size spare wheel as well as the removable hardtop.
Looking closer at the pictures, you can also see a two-door Bronco in the background without the roof panels in place. The similarities with the Jeep Wrangler are uncanny, but then again, Ford revived the legendary off-roader in order to steal customers away from the ever-popular JL and JLU.
One of the biggest questions in regard to the soon-to-be-revealed Bronco is the windshield. Can you drop it with the help of a branded ratchet? Only time will tell, but the most intriguing detail featured in these two pictures is a piece of paper that reads “NO CAMO” on the left-side rear door. Also worthy of mentioning, the roof bars appear to be sturdy enough to take the weight of a kayak.
Since it’s attached to the windshield frame, chances are the windshield won’t fold flat onto the hood as it’s the case with the Jeep Wrangler but the roof rack can still be used with the roof panels removed. The design of the front and rear bumper also suggest overlanding capability, complemented by the generous ground clearance and body-on-frame architecture with Ranger bits and pieces.
Speaking of the JL and JLU, the retro-flavored Bronco will be offered with tens if not hundreds of accessories such as a front-bumper winch, a snorkel, and heavy-duty mudflaps. The interior is one of the biggest mysterious at the present moment, particularly because no pics of the cockpit have been leaked.
Expected to feature four-wheel-drive from the get-go, the bigger brother of the Bronco Sport is likely to get a pair of EcoBoost engine options. The 2.3-liter from the Ranger may be joined by the 2.7-liter from the F-150 and Edge ST based on a promo clip of the Bronco R, and shifting will be the duty of a 10-speed automatic of the torque-converter type.
If the Blue Oval can make a case for the long-anticipated manual transmission with seven forward ratios, then the Jeep Wrangler can start worrying about market share.
One of the biggest questions in regard to the soon-to-be-revealed Bronco is the windshield. Can you drop it with the help of a branded ratchet? Only time will tell, but the most intriguing detail featured in these two pictures is a piece of paper that reads “NO CAMO” on the left-side rear door. Also worthy of mentioning, the roof bars appear to be sturdy enough to take the weight of a kayak.
Since it’s attached to the windshield frame, chances are the windshield won’t fold flat onto the hood as it’s the case with the Jeep Wrangler but the roof rack can still be used with the roof panels removed. The design of the front and rear bumper also suggest overlanding capability, complemented by the generous ground clearance and body-on-frame architecture with Ranger bits and pieces.
Speaking of the JL and JLU, the retro-flavored Bronco will be offered with tens if not hundreds of accessories such as a front-bumper winch, a snorkel, and heavy-duty mudflaps. The interior is one of the biggest mysterious at the present moment, particularly because no pics of the cockpit have been leaked.
Expected to feature four-wheel-drive from the get-go, the bigger brother of the Bronco Sport is likely to get a pair of EcoBoost engine options. The 2.3-liter from the Ranger may be joined by the 2.7-liter from the F-150 and Edge ST based on a promo clip of the Bronco R, and shifting will be the duty of a 10-speed automatic of the torque-converter type.
If the Blue Oval can make a case for the long-anticipated manual transmission with seven forward ratios, then the Jeep Wrangler can start worrying about market share.
View this post on Instagram
More coming to light on the Bronco! Who’s getting one? . @theraptorconnection #theraptorconnection . #bronco #fordbronco #2020 #2020fordbronco #2020bronco #broncor #newbronco #ford #caranddriver #automotivenew #automotive #news #leaked #2020 #fordperformance #truck #trucks #offroad #4x4 #like #love #follow #broncos #2021 #2021bronco