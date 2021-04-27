2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks Walkaround Video Shows Impeccable Spec

If you intend to venture off-road with your Bronco in style, the Outer Banks with the Sasquatch Package is probably the best option available. Pictured with the short-wheelbase, two-door body, and Antimatter Blue paintwork, the pre-production model in this video features the heavy-duty modular front bumper and the first iteration of the brush guard.
These extras add $825 and $300 to the retail price of $38,955 excluding $1,495 for the destination charge, $645 for the acquisition fee, and $4,200 for the Sasquatch Package. All variants of the Outer Banks come standard with powder-coated tube steps, which make ingress and egress a little easier.
Body-colored mirror caps, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry, the MIC hardtop, $365 roof rails with crossbars, the accessories-ready interior tailgate panel, and Navy Pier upholstery are worthy of mentioning, too, along with a Bronco-styled gear selector. The Sasquatch Package, at least initially, is offered exclusively with the 10R80 10-speed automatic tranny.
Dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, deactivation for the stop/start engine function, and the lack of a sway-bar disconnect need to be highlighted as well. B&O speakers add to the appeal of the Outer Banks, along with the 110-volt power outlet and USB slots for the rear passengers. And finally, the Outer Banks can be configured with a four- or six-cylinder engine as long as it’s the automatic mentioned earlier.
The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is pretty adequate for a mid-size utility vehicle because the output ratings mirror those of the Ranger mid-size pickup truck. If you want more than 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost is available for an additional $1,895 with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of peak torque at the crankshaft.
Minus the sold-out First Edition, the 2021 model year is also available in Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Badlands, and Wildtrak flavors. Come 2022, the Bronco family will add the Warthog off-road trim level and probably a plug-in hybrid as well. The fuel-sipping option will likely be extended to the all-new Ranger based on previous reports on the next-generation truck.
