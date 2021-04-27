5 Ford Explorer ST Becomes Unlikely Virtual Rival for the Mercedes GLE 53 Coupe

2 Coyote-Swapped 1955 Ford F-100 Has a “Superstition” Drive Through the Mountains

More on this:

2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks Walkaround Video Shows Impeccable Spec

If you intend to venture off-road with your Bronco in style, the Outer Banks with the Sasquatch Package is probably the best option available. Pictured with the short-wheelbase, two-door body, and Antimatter Blue paintwork, the pre-production model in this video features the heavy-duty modular front bumper and the first iteration of the brush guard. 95 photos



Body-colored mirror caps, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry, the MIC hardtop, $365 roof rails with crossbars, the accessories-ready interior tailgate panel, and Navy Pier upholstery are worthy of mentioning, too, along with a Bronco-styled gear selector.



Dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, deactivation for the stop/start engine function, and the lack of a sway-bar disconnect need to be highlighted as well. B&O speakers add to the appeal of the Outer Banks, along with the 110-volt power outlet and USB slots for the rear passengers. And finally, the Outer Banks can be configured with a four- or six-cylinder engine as long as it’s the automatic mentioned earlier.



The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is pretty adequate for a mid-size utility vehicle because the output ratings mirror those of the Ranger mid-size pickup truck. If you want more than 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost is available for an additional $1,895 with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of peak torque at the crankshaft.



Minus the sold-out First Edition, the 2021 model year is also available in Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Badlands, and Wildtrak flavors. Come 2022, the Bronco family will add the



These extras add $825 and $300 to the retail price of $38,955 excluding $1,495 for the destination charge, $645 for the acquisition fee, and $4,200 for the Sasquatch Package. All variants of the Outer Banks come standard with powder-coated tube steps, which make ingress and egress a little easier.Body-colored mirror caps, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry, the MIC hardtop, $365 roof rails with crossbars, the accessories-ready interior tailgate panel, and Navy Pier upholstery are worthy of mentioning, too, along with a Bronco-styled gear selector. The Sasquatch Package , at least initially, is offered exclusively with the 10R80 10-speed automatic tranny.Dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, deactivation for the stop/start engine function, and the lack of a sway-bar disconnect need to be highlighted as well. B&O speakers add to the appeal of the Outer Banks, along with the 110-volt power outlet and USB slots for the rear passengers. And finally, the Outer Banks can be configured with a four- or six-cylinder engine as long as it’s the automatic mentioned earlier.The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is pretty adequate for a mid-size utility vehicle because the output ratings mirror those of the Ranger mid-size pickup truck. If you want more than 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost is available for an additional $1,895 with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of peak torque at the crankshaft.Minus the sold-out First Edition, the 2021 model year is also available in Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Badlands, and Wildtrak flavors. Come 2022, the Bronco family will add the Warthog off-road trim level and probably a plug-in hybrid as well. The fuel-sipping option will likely be extended to the all-new Ranger based on previous reports on the next-generation truck.