2021 Ford Bronco Flaunts Solid Front Axle, Articulation Flex Is Crazy Compared to Stock

Looking for a highly controversial modification for your 2021 Ford Bronco? Then better take a look at the developing story around DelFab and TruckGuru’s all-black example riding on the 40s and sporting a solid front axle swap!
The last time we checked up on the progress made by Kyle Delfel (DelFAB owner) and his “man with the plan” Cris Payne (aka TruckGuru), the front axle components had just been installed. Both are probably navigating through a lot of praise and hate (there’s even a lengthy explanatory post regarding the SAS vs. IRS decision, also embedded down below), but we really want to highlight the courage needed for such a change.
After all, it not only goes against Ford’s official decision to go with an independent front suspension (better for regular drives, sandy off-roading, etc.) but also has the potential to irk all kinds of Jeep fans (solid axle is better for rock crawling, though). Right now, the deed is already half done, and the fabricator just gave us something to chew up for a while (not the chassis, though, it’s now gone to powder coating).
Surely enough, the bald 40-inch tires still haven’t been swapped for the Mickey Thompson Baja Pro XS 40s. Instead, after the suspension (which uses Fox 2.5s) went through the range of motion inside the shop and came up with 9.5-inches (24 cm) of travel, the solid axle Bronco was brought “outside to test airbump placements.”
Can anyone imagine how they achieved that in the courtyard? Easy, they just used a forklift to serve as a rock-crawling high point. Because Kyle Delfel – as explained by himself – is “a Ford enthusiast old and new,” of course he also had a second 2021 Bronco at hand. So, the Oxford White example (a $38,545 4-Door Black Diamond by the looks of it) went for the same pose as the custom unit just to showcase the difference compared to stock.
A single look would suffice to notice it is a humongous one. But no worries, the black and white custom/stock Broncos were photographed from no less than four different angles. That way no one can say they won’t be able to properly assess the situation...
