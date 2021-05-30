2021 Ford Bronco Break-In Period Revealed: 1,000 Miles

The all-new Bronco with next-generation Ranger underpinnings shouldn’t be driven hard in the first 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) according to the Blue Oval. During this period, the owner’s manual recommends avoiding aggressive upshifts and downshifts, hard braking, high speed, and towing.
As with every break-in period, the 2021 model year Bronco may exhibit "unusual driving characteristics." The Ford Motor Company didn’t elaborate, but do remember that every internal combustion engine needs to be treated with care during this period. The mechanical run-in procedure boils down to the bedding of the piston rings on the hone of the cylinder walls.
Achieving the correct seal against the cylinder walls translates to a powerplant with low blow-by past the rings and low oil consumption, two elements that have a profound effect on the long-term life of the engine. Although not specifically needed, it’s best to change the filter and oil right after the break-in period to eliminate any metal particles or small shavings.
According to our friends at The Bronco Nation, the 2.3- and 2.7-liter EcoBoost mills take 5W-30 synthetic blend or 0W-30 synthetic blend for winter driving. Both engine oils are marketed under Motorcraft, the service parts division that Ford launched in 1972 as the successor to Autolite.
Customers also have to be careful with the seven-speed manual and 10-speed automatic transmissions, which take 2.4 and 13.1 quarts of transmission fluid sold by Motorcraft under part numbers WSS-M2C200-D2 and WSS-M2C949-A, MERCON ULV. Motorcraft further lists the brake fluid and transfer case fluid as WSS-M6C65-A2 and WSS-M2C938-AMERCON LV.
Last, but certainly not least, there are exactly two flavors of axle fluid. These come in the guise of 80W-90 premium rear-axle lubricant (WSP-M2C197-A) and 75W-85 premium synthetic hypoid gear lubricant (WSS-M2C942-S).
In related news, the Blue Oval is expected to start full production of the ladder-frame SUV at the beginning of August. With a bit of luck, the first units will be delivered to their rightful owners by the end of the summer.
