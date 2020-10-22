2021 Ford Bronco and GMC Hummer EV Swap Faces and It Looks Hilarious

What a time to be a car nut - while more and more consumers go for crossovers with limited all-terrain abilities, the proper off-roading genre has gained serious traction this year, not least thanks to the introduction of machines such as the 2021 Ford Bronco and the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. But what if somebody wanted to mix the two? Well, we'd probably end up with visual shenanigans such as the ones portrayed in these renderings.
Before we even zoom in on the pixel work, we'll mention this is the type of eye candy that probably puts many gearheads' mental doodles into pixels, even though some car lovers might still find the images difficult to understand.
With that out of the way, we have to admit that the work, which comes from aptly named social media label carfrontswaps, puts a reasonable smile on our faces.
We're basically dealing with a face swap involving these two revivals, with the Ford icon and the electric monster seeing their entire front ends, not just the upper fascias, landing on the other vehicle.
Much to nobody's surprise, the newfound look of the American pair seems fitting, at least up to a point. After all, both the turbocharged hero that is the Bronco and the electric Hummer pack retro styling influences, albeit coming from different eras, while the rugged styling is also a common feature.
Of course, one can't help but wonder: will there be an all-electric Ford Bronco and/or a GMC Hummer that's non-EV? The chances of the Ford going electron juice sipping appear much greater than those of the Hummer returning to its gas-guzzling ways.
Then again, the conclusion above revolves around official efforts, but the ever-spicier aftermarket world might just wish to gift the truck, which packs up to 1,000 electric horses in factory trim, with an equally ridiculous amount of suck-squeeze-bang-blow horsepower.
View this post on Instagram
A GM/Ford partnership would be pretty cool I think. (Hummer EV/Bronco) ____________________________________ Use the link in bio to suggest a swap! ____________________________________ #gmc #hummer #hummerev #ev #truck #electriccar #offroad #ford #bronco #overland #4x4 #ecoboost #murica #usdm #photoshop #edit #explore