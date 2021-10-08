4 Fiat Going Back to Roots With Focus on 500 and Small Family Cars

3 Fiat Taxi Gets BMW M3 Bumper in Turkey, Looks Like the Missing Link

More on this:

2021 Fiat Tipo Is Put Through Moose Test, Results Are Interesting to Watch

Fiat's Tipo line-up was refreshed back in October 2020 for the 2021 model year. While it did take the Spaniards a while until they got a 2021 Tipo to test drive, now we call all to watch the Turkish-built Fiat as it goes through the moose and slalom test. 7 photos



That starts out promising, right? They also mention that the car responded well regarding safety during its moose test, and it was also good on the street. The first attempt started at 77 km/h, (ca. 47 mph), but it was not exactly a success, as the Italian hatchback plowed through two consecutive cones due to understeering.



The understeer appeared after the second swerve, when the vehicle was supposed to be put in line to getting back in the lane it was driving before avoiding the simulated obstacle.



As the test driver discovered, the electronic stability control system decided to put the brakes on the left-front tire, which was the one that had the most traction and the most important role in this maneuver. The Continental EcoContact 6 tires were also criticized for their behavior.



Unfortunately, the vehicle understeered, but it did so in a predictable manner, and the driver mentioned that



The



The engine lineup includes a 1.3-liter Multijet diesel that is available in two power levels, but only in some markets, as well as a turbocharged 1.0-liter gasoline engine, which is the only possibility in other markets.



As the first attempt is set to unfold, which is a control to help the driver assess the situation for the next ones, the Spanish publication explains that the Fiat Tipo is a simple car that gives good dynamic results in almost every kind of situation.That starts out promising, right? They also mention that the car responded well regarding safety during its moose test, and it was also good on the street. The first attempt started at 77 km/h, (ca. 47 mph), but it was not exactly a success, as the Italian hatchback plowed through two consecutive cones due to understeering.The understeer appeared after the second swerve, when the vehicle was supposed to be put in line to getting back in the lane it was driving before avoiding the simulated obstacle.As the test driver discovered, the electronic stability control system decided to put the brakes on the left-front tire, which was the one that had the most traction and the most important role in this maneuver. The Continental EcoContact 6 tires were also criticized for their behavior.Unfortunately, the vehicle understeered, but it did so in a predictable manner, and the driver mentioned that the Tipo did not have any strange reactions or uncomfortable and bumpy behavior. Upon the first attempt, the driver decided to reduce the speed of approach to 70 km/h (ca. 43 mph), which meant failing the test.The 2021 model year of the Tipo brought a redesigned exterior for the Italian model, along with improvements to the interior and a Cross version in the lineup. The car received full-LED headlights, a redesigned front bumper, and front grille, as well as changes to the Fiat logo, which gets bold lettering.The engine lineup includes a 1.3-liter Multijet diesel that is available in two power levels, but only in some markets, as well as a turbocharged 1.0-liter gasoline engine, which is the only possibility in other markets.