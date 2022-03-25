2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat With Delivery Miles Is Begging to Intimidate Your Neighbors

It should be obvious by now that you don’t need a fully electric SUV with a Plaid badge on the back for you, and six or seven other passengers, to enjoy mind-blowing acceleration. As a matter of fact, all you need is a Dodge with an angry cat badge on the grille, fenders and tailgate.
We are, of course, talking about the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, which is still one of the fastest SUVs in the world, thanks to its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 unit. It’s the exact same engine you’d find in a Challenger SRT Hellcat or a Charger SRT Hellcat.
This particular Hellcat-badged Durango is currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer with just 34 miles (54 km) on the clock. In other words, it’s brand new and it will cost you a pretty penny to secure.
Let’s go over the specs, starting with the Vice White exterior, which also happens to feature Redline Black and Red racing stripes. The SUV also boasts the Black Package, which adds Eclipse Black exhaust finishers, gloss black-finished mirror covers, and gray metallic badging.
Further exterior highlights include the vented hood, a power sunroof, power liftgate, front and rear spoilers, tinted windows, plus a set of black-finished 20-inch wheels, wrapped in 295/45 Pirelli P Zero tires. In terms of stopping power, you’ll rely on a set of Brembo calipers with two-piece rotors up front.
Inside, you get power-adjustable front seats, which are also heated and ventilated and are trimmed in Demonic Red. Then there’s the suede headliner, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging pad for your smartphone, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, carbon fiber accents, red seat belts and the carmaker’s Uconnect 5 sat-nav system with a 10.1-inch display.
As for that HEMI V8, it is factory rated at 710 hp (720 ps) and 645 lb-ft (874 Nm) of torque, with everything going to all four wheels courtesy of an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
