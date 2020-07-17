2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Gets Demonic Tribute Livery on Dragsters

The reveal of the improved version of the Charger earlier this month is still fresh in our minds. After all, one variant of the Charger, the SRT Hellcat Redeye, is described by the manufacturer as the “most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world,” and that’s not something one could easy forget.
Now that Ford revealed the new Bronco though, the talk of the day is no longer the muscle car from Dodge, but the three SUVs/off-roaders from the Blue Oval. And that means Dodge needs a way to keep people talking about its new Charger.
Enter the Mopar Dodge//SRT Funny Car and Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster that will be fielded this weekend in Indianapolis at the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals. Driven by Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett, respectively, the two machines will be sporting a special livery in honor of the new road-going muscle car.
Described as by Dodge as “Demon-possessed SRT Hellcat Redeye paint schemes,” both come in a combination of red and black with the very recognizable logo of the Hellcat sprinkled here and there.
“They've actually simplified that paint scheme into something that really pops with the chrome detail and that flat black is simple and refined,” said in a statement Leah Pruett from Don Schumacher Racing (DSR).
“While I love my blue Mopar for how sleek and cool, like with a lot of o's cool it is, this Redeye is spicy hot."
The livery will be on both drag racers for the next two scheduled NHRA events, including the Dodge Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway near Denver, Colorado in early August.
As for the road-going Hellcat, it could certainly hold its own on the drag strip. The figures released by Dodge point to quarter-mile times of 10.6 seconds at 129 mph (207 kph) and a top speed of 203 mph (327 kph). We’ll probably not have to wait very long before we get it to see it in action.
