2021 Dacia Sandero Stepway Takes the Moose Test, Performs Better Than Old Model

Developed from the Logan sedan, the Sandero hatchback features a crossover-styled brother in the guise of the Stepway. This variant is arguably the most desirable of the lot, and it’s safer than before as well thanks to new underpinnings from the Renault-Nissan Alliance.
Our friends at km77.com have put the Stepway through its paces on the track, starting with the dreaded moose test. A maneuver that determines how well a vehicle steers clear of a suddenly appearing obstacle such as a moose, this particular test is aced by the low-cost faux crossover despite the softer suspension setup and higher center of gravity compared to the Sandero.
The cited publication mentions “adequate and similar reactions to subcompact SUVs at similar speeds. The driver did not feel unsafe or challenged at all” at 73 kilometers per hour, which is 45 miles per hour in the United Kingdom and U.S. market. Give the Stepway five more clicks, and the low-cost hatchback understeers into a safety cone on the driver side despite ESC intervention.
Increase the speed to 80 kph (50 mph), and the front-wheel-drive model understeers even harder. Be that as it may, the Spanish publication argues that “the Stepway had predictable and safe reactions in all of the attempts.”
A clear improvement over the previous generation of the Sandero Stepway, the newcomer also impresses in the slalom. Yes, the steering isn’t exactly sharp. Yes, the body roll is perceptible. But on the upside, the electronic stability program doesn’t interfere too much with the inputs of the driver.
Manufactured in Mioveni, Romania for European markets, the Stepway retails from €12,350 ($14,840) and features two levels of standard equipment. Essential is the base spec, which features three engine options: the TCe 90, ECO-G 100, and the TCe 90 with a continuously variable transmission.
The Euro NCAP isn’t exactly fond of the Sandero Stepway, awarding it two stars out of a maximum of five stars for safety. The reason Dacia couldn’t do better is the lack of automated emergency braking against pedestrians or cyclists and the lack of lane support. Exclusively in terms of crashworthiness, this model and the more affordable Logan would have received four stars.
The cited publication mentions “adequate and similar reactions to subcompact SUVs at similar speeds. The driver did not feel unsafe or challenged at all” at 73 kilometers per hour, which is 45 miles per hour in the United Kingdom and U.S. market. Give the Stepway five more clicks, and the low-cost hatchback understeers into a safety cone on the driver side despite ESC intervention.
Increase the speed to 80 kph (50 mph), and the front-wheel-drive model understeers even harder. Be that as it may, the Spanish publication argues that “the Stepway had predictable and safe reactions in all of the attempts.”
A clear improvement over the previous generation of the Sandero Stepway, the newcomer also impresses in the slalom. Yes, the steering isn’t exactly sharp. Yes, the body roll is perceptible. But on the upside, the electronic stability program doesn’t interfere too much with the inputs of the driver.
Manufactured in Mioveni, Romania for European markets, the Stepway retails from €12,350 ($14,840) and features two levels of standard equipment. Essential is the base spec, which features three engine options: the TCe 90, ECO-G 100, and the TCe 90 with a continuously variable transmission.
The Euro NCAP isn’t exactly fond of the Sandero Stepway, awarding it two stars out of a maximum of five stars for safety. The reason Dacia couldn’t do better is the lack of automated emergency braking against pedestrians or cyclists and the lack of lane support. Exclusively in terms of crashworthiness, this model and the more affordable Logan would have received four stars.