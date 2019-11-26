autoevolution

2021 Dacia Sandero Expected to Debut at 2020 Paris Motor Show With Hybrid Option

Remember the e-Tech hybrid technology? Renault debuted this powertrain in the all-new Clio, centered around a 1.6-liter gasoline engine assisted by two electric motor-generator units. A 1.2-kWh battery is also featured, and the Clio e-Tech is good for almost 140 horsepower.
autoplus.fr believes that Dacia will borrow this technology for the Sandero III, the third generation of the Romanian subcompact hatchback with French underpinnings. The motoring publication from the Hexagon expects the third coming at Paris in the fall of 2020, meaning that the new Sandero would arrive at European dealerships for the 2021 model year.

As the fifth best-selling nameplate in France since the beginning of the year, there’s no denying Dacia has to get the Sandero perfectly right from the get-go. Transitioning to the CMF-B vehicle architecture is a long-anticipated change, bringing the Romanian model in the family of the Clio V, Captur II, and second generation of the quirky-looking Nissan Juke.

The CMF is extremely important to Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi, a modular platform that’s expected to underpin 70 percent of their passenger cars and crossover while cutting costs by approximately 30 percent. On the other hand, Sandero customers on a budget should look forward to the SCe 75 three-cylinder engine as the entry-level powerplant option.

The TCe 100 and two versions of the Blue dCi should also make the cut while the Sandero Stepway is expected to top with the e-Tech hybrid system mentioned beforehand. The Stepway may be more rugged and higher off the ground, but just like the Sandero, it’s a front-wheel-drive affair because there’s not sufficient demand in this segment for such a feature.

Those who simply can’t do without all-wheel drive can step up to the Duster, which borrows AWD technology from Nissan. The Sandero is also twinned with the Logan, a sedan that’s highly popular in Eastern European markets including the automaker’s Romania.

On an ending note, dropping the M0 platform (a.k.a. Nissan-Renault B platform) for the CMF-B will certainly hike up the starting price of the Sandero as well as the Logan. The outgoing models are priced in their domestic market at 7,620 and 7,430 euros, respectively.
