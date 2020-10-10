2021 Dacia Logan Reimagined With Coupe, Pickup, MCV Body Styles

Dacia, the low-cost manufacturer from Romania which is owned by Renault since 1999, is an automotive industry disruptor in the good sense of the word. It’s hard to match the value for money of the Sandero and Duster, and these models are also available in no-frills specification whereas rivals offer more standard equipment at higher starting prices.
For the 2021 model year, however, Dacia will go through a few changes due to European legislation. New safety standards are coming into force in 2022, and as a result of these requirements, the Romanian automaker has been granted access to the CMF by Renault.
Short for Common Module Family, the more expensive platform allows the Logan and Sandero to be equipped with driving aids that we take for granted in other cars such as the new Clio. Autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist come to mind, along with blind-spot warning and hill start assistance. The question is, how far will Renault allow Dacia to take this vehicle architecture going forward?
Hungarian pixel artist X-Tomi Design has imagined three scenarios of which one is impossible. Of course, I’m referring to the Logan Coupe that would serve as the spiritual successor to the Brasovia concept, 1310 Sport, and 1410 Sport from days long gone. The pickup and station wagon make more sense, though, and here's why.
The Logan used to be available as a unibody workhorse under the Pick-Up nameplate, and such a model would be an interesting proposition to small businesses such as window and door companies as well as florists. As for the Maximum Capacity Vehicle, cargo volume is the name of the game for this body style but the problem is that station wagons are past their prime.
Of the 2.33 million longroofs sold last year worldwide, 70 percent went to Europe. That’s worse than SUVs in this part of the world, which is probably why Dacia hasn't confirmed yet if the Logan MCV will be redesigned too.
Dacia Logan Coupe A kombi és a pickup után elkészült a harmadik generációs Logan 2 ajtós coupe változata is. #xtomidesign #dacia #logan #coupe #virtualtuninghungaryPosted by X-Tomi Design on Monday, October 5, 2020
Dacia Logan Pickup Az elsQ generációs Logan Pickup alapján elkészítettem az új modell platós változatát. #xtomidesign #dacia #logan #pickup #virtualtuninghungaryPosted by X-Tomi Design on Thursday, October 1, 2020
Dacia Logan MCV Bemutatkozott a harmadik generációs Dacia Sandero/Logan páros. Utóbbiból faragtam kombi változatot. #xtomidesign #dacia #logan #mcv #virtualtuninghungaryPosted by X-Tomi Design on Wednesday, September 30, 2020