2021 Cupra UrbanRebel Concept Teased for Munich, Production Model Due in 4 Years

The first edition of the 2021 Munich Motor Show, which will officially open its gates early next month, will host a few world premieres. Among them will be the 2021 Cupra UrbanRebel Concept, a study that previews a small electric model due in 2025.
Set to be unveiled online as a racer next week, ahead of its arrival in Munich for the event that kicks off on September 7, because “racing is a key part of Cupra’s DNA,” the show car will offer a first glimpse into the SEAT sub-brand’s new urban electric vehicle, reportedly related to the future Volkswagen ID.1.
It will enter production in 2025, the automaker claims, and it is likely that it will be built around the VW Group’s ‘MEB entry’ platform. Rumor has it that it might be followed by a crossover, similar in size to the SEAT Arona, which will be a sister model to the upcoming Volkswagen ID.2
The latter is also believed to be previewed by a concept at the Munich Auto Show in less than two weeks from today, but that’s a story for another time.
Together with the announcement, Cupra has also released a teaser image and a short video of the study.
Tweaking it in Photoshop using our basic skill set reveals a wide body design that looks similar to the sought-after Toyota GR Yaris, presumably on a slightly smaller scale. It has fat rear fenders and a gigantic wing sitting on the tailgate, with an integrated light strip that’s interrupted only by the Cupra logo, it too backlit.
The short clip shared on the Spanish automaker’s official channels reveals other bits and bobs of the UrbanRebel Concept, without spilling the beans on its design. Thus, all we can do at this point is wait for Cupra to uncover it in a few days – unless it gets leaked by then.
It will enter production in 2025, the automaker claims, and it is likely that it will be built around the VW Group’s ‘MEB entry’ platform. Rumor has it that it might be followed by a crossover, similar in size to the SEAT Arona, which will be a sister model to the upcoming Volkswagen ID.2
The latter is also believed to be previewed by a concept at the Munich Auto Show in less than two weeks from today, but that’s a story for another time.
Together with the announcement, Cupra has also released a teaser image and a short video of the study.
Tweaking it in Photoshop using our basic skill set reveals a wide body design that looks similar to the sought-after Toyota GR Yaris, presumably on a slightly smaller scale. It has fat rear fenders and a gigantic wing sitting on the tailgate, with an integrated light strip that’s interrupted only by the Cupra logo, it too backlit.
The short clip shared on the Spanish automaker’s official channels reveals other bits and bobs of the UrbanRebel Concept, without spilling the beans on its design. Thus, all we can do at this point is wait for Cupra to uncover it in a few days – unless it gets leaked by then.