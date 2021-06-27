2021 Cupra Formentor VZ5 Takes Its Audi 2.5L Engine to the Nurburgring

5 Cupra Formentor With Five-Cylinder Audi RS Engine Is Almost Here

It’s been around three years since Cupra became an independent brand, having split from SEAT, and during this time, they have constantly expanded the range with new sporty vehicles. Nearly all of them are basically rebadged SEATs, but not the Formentor , which is actually exclusive to the Cupra brand. 9 photos



It sits at the top of the lineup, with Audi Sport’s meaty 2.5-liter turbo’d mill, and despite the official unveiling, it is still being fine-tuned by the Spanish brand, as the video shared down below, shot at the Nurburgring, proves.



While in the Audi RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback it produces 400 PS (394 HP / 294 kW ), the engine is good for 390 PS (385 HP / 287 kW) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque, because, let’s be honest, the Germans weren’t going to let their



Despite packing less oomph than the RS Q3 duo, the Formentor VZ5 is more agile to 100 kph (62 mph), which takes 4.2 seconds, an 0.3-second improvement, according to Cupra. Top speed, on the other hand, is electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph).



The company’s 4Drive all-wheel drive system, hooked up to a 7-speed DSG transmission, is part of the build, together with 15 levels of damping adjustment, and beefier brakes.



The Taiga Grey exterior color is exclusive to the model, alongside the 20-inch wheels, but it can also be ordered in other paint finishes, contrasted by the signature copper accents.



Blue or black leather upholstery decorates the cabin that also features brushed dark aluminum and copper trim, as well as a 12-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, voice recognition, and digital dials.



