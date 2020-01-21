2021 Citroen C4 Cactus Successor Spied, Looks Like a Baby BMW X6

The C4 Cactus, a subcompact crossover SUV, came out back in 2014 and has already received a facelift. These are thus likely to be the first photos of the second-generation model, caught undergoing winter testing in Scandinavia.
The Citroen C4 was a compact hatchback at first, offering an unnecessarily stylish alternative to the VW Golf. But after dismal sales in Europe, this was eventually replaced by the C4 Cactus. It's slightly smaller, but Citroen tried to make it just as practical.
The range of cars currently sold by the French brand doesn't make a lot of sense. The ancient C-Zero EV is still listed on their website, along with several vans and a few crossovers called "Aircross," including the C3 Aircross which is almost exactly the same size as the Cactus.
We don't know if the French will stick with the "Cactus" naming, especially when the spiky-rugged nature of the original concept has already been abandoned. In 2018, they launched a facelift that didn't have the air pockets on the doors or the roof rack.
This prototype is even more conventional, taking on the appearance of a sports coupe-crossover. Renault and Volkswagen have both designed small vehicles that look like the BMW X6, yet neither offers one in the European Union.
Looking at the proportions of the prototype, we believe this new C4 Cactus is a little bit bigger, probably around 4.3-4.4 meters long, in line with a Ford Focus Active or a Kia Xceed. Even though the roof is sloped, the driver appears to have ample headroom.
Even so, the underpinnings could be similar to the DS3 and Peugeot 2008, PSA Group's latest crossovers. And due to emissions targets being really low in Europe, the new C4 model should be powered not only by small 1.2-liter PureTech (turbo) engines but also by hybrid or fully electric drives. Look for a debut in late 2020 and market launch next year.
