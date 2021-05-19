2021 Chevy Silverado "Black Widow" SCA Performance Shows Off 6.0-Inch Lift Kit

Love them or hate them, lifted trucks are here to stay. Alabama-based SCA Performance can spruce up the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 in true bro-truck fashion with huge tires and extra ground clearance, but the catch is that every single mod complies with federal safety standards.
“Black Widow” is how Southern Comfort Conversions, Inc. calls the bruiser in the following video, which rides on 35-inch Toyo Open Country off-road tires wrapped around 22- by 12-inch wheels. Red-painted brake calipers are featured as well, along with bolt-on fender flares painted in red.
The 6.0-inch (152-mm) lift kit is complemented by Fox Adventure Series shock absorbers. Crafted from alloy steel, these shocks promise a comfortable on-road ride and predictable off-road handling. A more aggressive stainless-steel muffler has been incorporated into the bone-stock exhaust system. Still, the engine hasn’t been modified for extra performance because the 6.2-liter motor is more than adequate as is.
Every build comes with standard 5.0-inch oval side steps or available power running boards, hood vents that read Black Widow, lots of exterior badging, a windshield snipe, and a three-year/36,000-mile (57,936-kilometer) bumper-to-bumper warranty. Open the driver’s door, and the first mod that captures your attention is the stitching on the headrests. LED interior ambient lights also need to be mentioned, along with a recalibrated speedo.
SCA Performance can further upgrade the half-ton pickup truck with Rigid Industries LEDs for the front bumper, rock lights for off-roading ventures at night, custom leather for the interior, and custom paintwork. This particular example, which is an RST trim level with the Z71 package, combines red for the lower half of the body with black from the side mirrors upward.
If the Chevy Silverado 1500 isn’t your thing, worry not because the lifted truck specialist offers this makeover for the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 as well. And yes, the GMC Sierra 1500 also makes the list because its underpinnings are shared with the half-ton Silverado.
