2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Pickup Truck Is Nothing More Than Wishful Thinking

Inspired by the 2019 Blazer mid-size crossover, the Trailblazer returns to the United States for the 2021 model year. Positioned right between the Trax and Equinox, the Trailblazer also makes sense as a pickup truck as long as it remains merely a rendering.
Kleber Silva took to his Behance account to reveal his vision about the Trailblazer Pickup, and we wouldn’t mind if Chevrolet would put this unibody workhorse into production. But on the other hand, there’s no market for such a vehicle, not when Ford and Volkswagen are working on C-segment workhorses based on the C2 and MQB platforms.
Even Hyundai and Kia are tapping into this segment, which goes to show that the mid- and full-size markets are oversaturated with workhorses from domestic and foreign brands. Turning our attention back to the rendering, the roof rails and bed out the rear are the most obvious changes from the small crossover that Chevrolet presented to the world in April 2019 at the Shanghai Auto Show.
As expected of General Motors, the Trailblazer has a larger brother from a luxed-up brand within the group. Encore GX is the name, and Buick slots the newest crossover in the lineup between the Encore and Enclave. Both models are underpinned by the VSS-F, which is General Motors for Vehicle Strategy Set – Front.
Upon unveiling the Trailblazer for China and the U.S., the golden bowtie hasn’t commented on the suck-squeeze-bang-blow part of the vehicle. The segment leads us to believe Chevrolet will utilize a four-cylinder turbo in both countries, and in the case of the Encore GX, there’s no denying Buick could make ends meet with the 1.4-liter Ecotec.
The Vehicle Strategy Set – Front also means that both models come with front-wheel drive as standard and AWD on select engine options and trim levels. As for the Camaro-infused exterior styling, that probably the most interesting feature of the Trailblazer considering the ho-hum overall package.
If it were your money and you were in the market for a small crossover, would you take the Trailblazer or look elsewhere?
