autoevolution
 

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Pickup Truck Is Nothing More Than Wishful Thinking

10 Jun 2019, 10:21 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Inspired by the 2019 Blazer mid-size crossover, the Trailblazer returns to the United States for the 2021 model year. Positioned right between the Trax and Equinox, the Trailblazer also makes sense as a pickup truck as long as it remains merely a rendering.
16 photos
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer pickup truck rendering2021 Chevrolet Traiblazer2021 Chevrolet Traiblazer2020 Chevrolet Trailblazer and 2020 Chevrolet Tracker2020 Chevrolet Trailblazer2020 Chevrolet Tracker2019 Chevrolet Blazer2019 Chevrolet Blazer2019 Chevrolet Blazer2019 Chevrolet Blazer2019 Chevrolet Blazer2019 Chevrolet Blazer2019 Chevrolet Blazer2019 Chevrolet Blazer2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Kleber Silva took to his Behance account to reveal his vision about the Trailblazer Pickup, and we wouldn’t mind if Chevrolet would put this unibody workhorse into production. But on the other hand, there’s no market for such a vehicle, not when Ford and Volkswagen are working on C-segment workhorses based on the C2 and MQB platforms.

Even Hyundai and Kia are tapping into this segment, which goes to show that the mid- and full-size markets are oversaturated with workhorses from domestic and foreign brands. Turning our attention back to the rendering, the roof rails and bed out the rear are the most obvious changes from the small crossover that Chevrolet presented to the world in April 2019 at the Shanghai Auto Show.

As expected of General Motors, the Trailblazer has a larger brother from a luxed-up brand within the group. Encore GX is the name, and Buick slots the newest crossover in the lineup between the Encore and Enclave. Both models are underpinned by the VSS-F, which is General Motors for Vehicle Strategy Set – Front.

Upon unveiling the Trailblazer for China and the U.S., the golden bowtie hasn’t commented on the suck-squeeze-bang-blow part of the vehicle. The segment leads us to believe Chevrolet will utilize a four-cylinder turbo in both countries, and in the case of the Encore GX, there’s no denying Buick could make ends meet with the 1.4-liter Ecotec.

The Vehicle Strategy Set – Front also means that both models come with front-wheel drive as standard and AWD on select engine options and trim levels. As for the Camaro-infused exterior styling, that probably the most interesting feature of the Trailblazer considering the ho-hum overall package.

If it were your money and you were in the market for a small crossover, would you take the Trailblazer or look elsewhere?
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer rendering chevrolet trailblazer crossover Chevrolet pickup truck
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 