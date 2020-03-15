2021 Chevrolet Suburban Costs $2,700 More Than the Tahoe

5 Rallye Green 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Is All About Factory Specs

The longer, more cavernous brother of SUV this heavy. The L87 engine levels up to 6.2 liters and 420 horsepower plus 460 pound-feet of torque.



Both options come standard with the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with the Ford Motor Company. Dynamic Fuel Management is the powertrain’s highlight, a technology that allows the engine to operate in 17 different patterns. In light-load driving scenarios such as highway driving without a trailer or passengers, the system can shut off all but one cylinder in order to improve the small-block V8 engine’s fuel efficiency.



For the 2021 model year, the Suburban can also be had with the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel that General Motors codenamed LM2. The inline-six powerplant matches the L87 in terms of torque, but the force-fed oil burner won’t be available until this fall according to GM Authority.



Like the Chevrolet Tahoe,



GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and both wheelbase options of the Cadillac Escalade, the Suburban will be produced in Texas at the Arlington Assembly Plant. All of these full-size SUVs feature the T1xx vehicle architecture of the Silverado and Sierra half-ton pickup trucks, and if you were wondering, the Suburban's code is T1YC.

If you're not willing to wait a few months for the 2021 model year to arrive at dealerships, then your best choice is to head to the nearest dealership and haggle as much as possible for a 2020 Suburban. The starting price for the outgoing generation is $51,700 while the Tahoe is $49,000 excluding destination charge. GM Authority highlights that four-wheel drive adds another $3,000 to the tally while the LT with rear-wheel drive levels up to $57,795. Customers who prefer the go-faster RST need to shell out $61,095 while the off-road Z71 is $63,195. At the very top of the Suburban lineup, the Premier and High Country will set you back $66,595 and $73,595, respectively.