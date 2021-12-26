2021 Car of the Year According to... Two Entertaining Canadians Sitting on a Sofa

2021 has been a good year. Having just written that sentence, I feel as though it's missing something. Oh, that's right, a big fat "NOT" inserted after "has" and ahead of "been". Yeah, that looks a lot better. Well, not better-better, but definitely more in line with reality.
However, even with everything going on in the world, it has indeed been a good year for some. For instance, in certain places, it rained just the right amount at the ideal time, so farmers there have had their best harvest ever. Is that enough to offset the global pandemic? Not for the seven-plus billion people who don't do agriculture there, no, but for them, 2021 will definitely be a year they'll remember fondly.
It seems like it's hard to have an impact on a planetary scale - unless you're a pesky virus that is. So, does the automotive industry have a chance, then? Can it make life better for everyone by having used this past year for launching a host of great models? Perhaps "everyone" is a stretch, but people who are passionate about things on wheels can surely appreciate all the wonderful new cars that have come out this year.
So, has 2021 been a good year for cars? Let's just go through a quick list of vehicles released since January the 1st, 2021, and see how you feel about it. Better yet, let's sit and watch two of the most entertaining car people on YouTube (who I previously described as "Canadians" even though I'm well aware that one of them, James, is actually as English as Her Majesty the Queen) go through their picks for the soon-to-be coveted title of "Throttle House 2021 Car of the Year" award.
Is it going to be the Volkswagen Golf R, with its vastly improved handling and relative availability (at least when compared to stuff like the Rimac Nevera or the actual model that gets the award, even if that one is hard to get for different reasons)? Or maybe the Lucid Air, the car that's basically the second-gen Model S Tesla keeps delaying? Does the Cadillac CT5V Blackwing even stand a chance among such competition? Or do they all have to admit defeat in front of the Porsche 911 GT3's absolute perfection? Grab a cup of hot stuff, sit down, and enjoy. Oh, and don't forget to share your pick with us.
It seems like it's hard to have an impact on a planetary scale - unless you're a pesky virus that is. So, does the automotive industry have a chance, then? Can it make life better for everyone by having used this past year for launching a host of great models? Perhaps "everyone" is a stretch, but people who are passionate about things on wheels can surely appreciate all the wonderful new cars that have come out this year.
So, has 2021 been a good year for cars? Let's just go through a quick list of vehicles released since January the 1st, 2021, and see how you feel about it. Better yet, let's sit and watch two of the most entertaining car people on YouTube (who I previously described as "Canadians" even though I'm well aware that one of them, James, is actually as English as Her Majesty the Queen) go through their picks for the soon-to-be coveted title of "Throttle House 2021 Car of the Year" award.
Is it going to be the Volkswagen Golf R, with its vastly improved handling and relative availability (at least when compared to stuff like the Rimac Nevera or the actual model that gets the award, even if that one is hard to get for different reasons)? Or maybe the Lucid Air, the car that's basically the second-gen Model S Tesla keeps delaying? Does the Cadillac CT5V Blackwing even stand a chance among such competition? Or do they all have to admit defeat in front of the Porsche 911 GT3's absolute perfection? Grab a cup of hot stuff, sit down, and enjoy. Oh, and don't forget to share your pick with us.