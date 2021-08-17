2021 BMW M4 Driver Couldn’t Care Less About Safety, Goes Drifting on Public Roads

We’ll start this story by reminding everyone that public roads are for driving within the speed limit, and any sort of racing and drifting should be limited to the racetrack – or an empty parking lot at least.
With that off our chest, let’s move on to the actual topic, which is a BMW M4 that was filmed doing all sorts of crazy stuff on the road, somewhere in Austria probably, judging by the license plate.
The video, which is less than four minutes long, starts by showing the German sports coupe drifting around a corner. The driver pointed the nose the right way just as another vehicle was coming from the opposite direction.
After a failed burnout attempt, he gave the cameraman a very fast shotgun ride, sprinkled with powerslides and the occasional overtake, before testing the straight-line speed of the vehicle. Another powerslide took them to a different road and a roundabout, where the driver saw fit to test the tail-happy nature of the car once again.
The footage ends just as the sun sets, with a few static shots of the BMW M4 Competition Coupe, whose twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine produces 503 brake horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque.
With the M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system, it needs just 3.4 seconds from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph). Get it with rear-wheel drive, however, and the time will drop to 3.8 seconds. Top speed, on the other hand, stands at 180 mph (290 kph) with the optional M Driver’s Pack.
The base 473 HP and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) has an MSRP of $71,800 in the United States. Get the punchier Competition variant and you will see the starting price increase to at least $74,700. At a minimum of $78,800, the xDrive specification is the most expensive.
