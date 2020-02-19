2021 BMW M4 Coupe Spied Winter Testing, Looks Ready to take on C 63 and RS5

BMW has yet to unveil the all-new 4 Series, but work is continuing on the hardcore M4 Coupe. We believe this car will be ready for showing by the end of the year and is probably the most outspoken and over the top six-cylinder M car ever.
This prototype has just been spotted undergoing winter testing in Scandinavia and we believe it's the M4 Competition, not the base model. Thick camo obscures the M-specific body kit, but the bigger black wheels and exhaust tips give it away, among other things.
The powertrain for this car has largely been developed already and powers the X3 M and X4 M. It makes up to 510 PS (503 hp) in the Competition versions of those SUVs, though a 480 PS (473 hp) model is also available.
The xDrive AWD system will also be carried over from the X3, making this easily quicker than the old M4 and possibly on par in terms of acceleration with the Tesla Model 3 Performance. That's kind of important.
According to some year-old reports, both the M3 and M4 will still be available with RWD. It's believed that a "Pure" trim level will come with rear-wheel-drive, a manual gearbox and fewer features, just like Porsche does on some versions of the 911 and 718. Hey BMW, can we have a Sports Chrono clock too?
The overall shape is kind of different too. The design of the roof looks exactly like that of the M8 Coupe, rising to a kind of peak in the middle of the car and probably hurting the headroom a little. But the front is unlike any BMW yet. It's obviously got the giant double kidney grille that has everybody talking.
According to the latest 4 Series sightings, it's basically just one grille with a hint of separation at the top. We're quite happy that BMW is choosing to break with tradition. Nobody buys a car like for its subtlety.
