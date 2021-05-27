2021 BMW M3 Drag Races Tuned Old M3 With 700 HP, Obliteration Is Total

Drag races between two generations of the same German car are interesting as you can't always bet on the latest model. In the case of the 2021 BMW M3, we're pretty sure it's the quickest model ever. But what if its rival is tuned to make way more power?
To answer that question, Carwow pitted its M3 Competition test car against an older F80 BMW M3 that's been tuned by Evolve. They're the ones who made the 1,000-horsepower M5, which took on a bunch of rally cars and the almost unbeatable Porsche 911 Turbo S.
In fact, the Evolved M5 is one of the quickest new German cars we've seen in a while, but we don't expect the same from the M3. You see, that sports sedan can never be a drag racer. Sure, you can add more power, but the rest of the powertrain isn't built for ultimate acceleration.
The problem of traction plagued the F80 and F82 throughout their lives. With the all-new model, BMW will address the xDrive AWD issue by making it available soon. But the change from 7-speed DCT to 8-speed auto has already made this sports sedan faster, as Mat Watson points out at the beginning of the drag race.
It's not about shifting gears the fastest. The old DCT just dumped the clutch at launch and overwhelmed the tires with power. The driver of the Evolved M3 says his wheels were still spinning in 4th gear.
So what exactly happens? Well, despite having access to 700 horsepower, the old M3 is no match for its modern counterpart over the 1/4 mile. It's a sad outcome, considering how well this green machine appears to be tuned.
It's got lowered suspension, bigger tires, and a custom bumper. The exhaust note is also much more mischievous, but that suspicious smoke makes you want to change your oil every six months, just to be safe.
The extra power does have an effect once they pass the finish line, and it becomes a half-mile race. But that's not a satisfactory outcome in the world of Teslas and other EVs that accelerate instantly.
