2021 BMW M3 Competition Gets First Detailing, Spec Looks Amazing

The very first all-new BMW M3 Competition in America recently visited the detailing shop of AMMO NYC. It was on its way to its big launch event in New York and needed to look its best. Needless to say, it's a video unlike any other, especially for the Bimmer fans.
We don't need to tell you how important this new German sports car is. BMW has finally added the option of an AWD system for maximum acceleration while allowing its twin-turbo 6-cylinder engines to produce 503 horsepower. Thus, this could and should be the segment leader for the next few years, especially when Mercedes doesn't have a new AMG powerhouse lined up.
The M3 and its M4 coupe brother have also been at the center of controversy. The gigantic new kidney grille design has been made fun of, but BMW is unapologetic, saying that this is as bold as one of its M cars is supposed to look. We agree, and the detailing video gives us the first real-world scenario for the sedan, that of it needing cleaning.
Being new, the M3 is not exactly dirty, but the detailing shop gives it the once-over with foam to get rid of dirt and ice which had built up over the front bumper. After that, small imperfections in the paint demand attention. These are removed with the buffing wheel, leaving just enough time in the 3-hour schedule for a walkaround of the car.
The Competition demo car is equipped with ceramic brakes, featuring bright gold calipers. Large alloy wheels with a complex design and black finish make it appear very sporty, though we wonder if they're not also a detailing nightmare. The carbon fiber decorative trim looks subtle next to that gigantic grille, and blue elements in the headlights let you know this has high-tech beams. The seats are easily the coolest part of the interior, optional carbon buckets with large cutouts.
