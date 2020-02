2021 BMW 4 Series Prototype Confirms Huge Kidney Grille

EV

AWD

The official unveiling of the new BMW 4 Series is scheduled for this summer, but the closely related i4 Concept, which is the electric incarnation of the machine, is set to greet us on the Geneva floor next week - the styling cues of thewon't be identical to that of the internal combustion model, but the two will be close enough.With all that focus on the grille, we mustn't forget to zoom in on the taillights of this prototype, which feature a more dynamic approach compared to those of the 3 Series. The rear apron of the test car also sports a pair of non-functional vents, along with a discreet boot lid spoiler - you'll find a short clip of the spied vehicle at the bottom of the page.And while the 4 Series will debut ahead of the also-just-around-the-corner G80 M3, the super-sedan, which was also partially leaked , is expected to pack the same monster grille (in fact, here's a rendering showcasing the four-door).Both the M3, which will make its debut within the next 12 months, and the M4 (this will arrive further down the line) will be animated by the engine we met on the X3 M and X4 M. We're talking about the S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter, which produces up to 510 hp on the said super-SUVs (think: Competition trim).It will be interesting to see if the upcoming M3 and M4 offer ansystem with an RWD driving mode, as is the case with their big brothers, the M5 and the M8.