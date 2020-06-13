2021 BMW 4 Series Pickup and Shooting Brake Arrive Way Before April Fools

The next April Fools' Day is going to be on a Thursday. Save the date and maybe these pictures too, if you know anybody who's into the BMW 4 Series. That's because a luxury German coupe is the last thing you'd imagine being turned into a pickup truck.
Back when Nissan and Subaru were busy trying to sell small pickups based on cars in America, BMW was still playing around with its sports coupes. However, the German automaker will forever be associated by us with sports utility vehicles.
That's because, on the 1st day of April in 2011, they unveiled the M3 Pickup. This was to be one of the most elaborate, overcomplicated car jokes ever told, and we loved it.
The model was based on the previous M3. At the front of the car was one of the coolest German engines of all time, a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8 producing 414 horsepower at a screaming 8,300rpm and 295 lb-ft from 3,900rpm.
Power was sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox. It had a 0 to 60 time of under 5 seconds and it had reached as high as 186 miles per hour (300 km/h) during testing at the Nurburgring. Yes, they did track testing for a car nobody would ever be able to buy.
The cargo area is clad in aluminum sheeting and it is capable of storing up to 20 golf bags. Because what else would you do with a German pickup other than play golf?
Since then, lots of people have responded with pickup BMW builds of their own. But this 4 Series ute is purely fictional, rendered by the Hungarian artist X-Tomi Design. Even though it's a pickup, your eyes are still first drawn to the extra-weird new grille design.
Somehow, the 4 Series Shooting Brake manages to appear classier and more put together. And if that's not enough digital entertainment for you, the photo gallery also includes the base-spec 4er with unpainted bumpers and cheap wheels.
