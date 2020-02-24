1 BMW Presents the Double Space Presentation for the London Design Festival

2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible Tries to Hide Huge Kidney Grille

While the 4 Series Cabrio might not be the prettiest convertible of all time, it could be the only one in its segment you can buy. We believe that both the Audi A5 and the Mercedes C-Class open-top models could be gone in one or two years. At first glance, this prototype has the same face as the 3 Series sedan, with normal-sized double grilles and a number of intakes below the number plate. However, the mesh is the same for the top and bottom parts.This isn't even the most important change in terms of design. Previously, open-top versions of the 3 and 4 Series were known for their uninterrupted lines thanks to a complex folding metal roof mechanism. However, just like with the Z4, the engineers have now chosen a simpler and probably lighter soft-top configuration.Convertibles are fundamentally flawed as cars and especially sports cars. That well-known loss of body rigidity is usually accompanied by added weight and softer suspension. Some cars are cooler because they are convertibles, like the Miata. But for the most part, these are just ways to show off how rich you are.Sales of open-top models are tanking, and we're honestly surprised by BMW's decision to keep offering the 4 Series in this style. However, it's based on the G20 sedan , so it should be a decent car.Powertrains should be the same. This prototype has twin exhaust pipes, which a couple of years ago would have meant it's the 330i. However, BMW now offers these pipes even on the 320d.More powerful incarnations of the open-top 4-seater will include the M340i with about 380 horsepower and obligatory M4 with between 460 to 510 hp.While the 4 Series Cabrio might not be the prettiest convertible of all time, it could be the only one in its segment you can buy. We believe that both the Audi A5 and the Mercedes C-Class open-top models could be gone in one or two years.