2021 Bentley Bentayga LWB Spied With “Beyond 100” Decals

Instead of celebrating a century of existence, the decals on this luxury SUV serve as references to a product plan. The first nameplate to launch under the “Beyond 100” business strategy is the mid-cycle refresh of the Bentayga, and not long now, a longer option will roll out with more legroom and ultra-plush seats for the rear passengers. 28 photos



The W12 may be the only culprit, and for the 2021 model year, the regular Bentayga with twelve cylinders is exclusively offered in Speed specification. Just like the pre-facelift model, this fellow is packing 635 PS (626 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) from 6.0 liters. Top speed? Make that 306 kph (190 mph) or one kilometer more than the outlandish Lamborghini Urus.



Surprisingly or not, Bentley already refers to the Bentayga as the limousine of SUVs. More curiously, the British automaker from Crewe took a lot of time to finally decide on developing the long-wheelbase option. Lest we forget, the first example of the gentle giant rolled off the assembly line in 2015.



On closer inspection, you can also see how close this prototype is to the production specification. In all likelihood, the real deal will be revealed as a 2021 model in a matter of months. Unfortunately, we don’t know which markets are going to get the Bentayga LWB and at what price point. Spied by the carparazzi around and at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany, the prototype in the photo gallery differs from the Bentayga we already know in a few other ways. Longer rear doors and a more expansive glass roof are featured, along with a few all-new interior options we don't know about for the time being. The design of the tailpipes may indicate twelve-cylinder power under the hood, not the entry-level V8 engine.The W12 may be the only culprit, and for the 2021 model year, the regular Bentayga with twelve cylinders is exclusively offered in Speed specification. Just like the pre-facelift model, this fellow is packing 635 PS (626 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) from 6.0 liters. Top speed? Make that 306 kph (190 mph) or one kilometer more than the outlandish Lamborghini Urus.Surprisingly or not, Bentley already refers to the Bentayga as the limousine of SUVs. More curiously, the British automaker from Crewe took a lot of time to finally decide on developing the long-wheelbase option. Lest we forget, the first example of the gentle giant rolled off the assembly line in 2015.From a design standpoint, nothing has been changed up front or rear. Given that customers interested in lavish accommodation for the rear passengers already have the Flying Spur as the top-of-the-line Bentley, it’s not surprising that the exterior is largely similar to the regular-wheelbase Bentayga.On closer inspection, you can also see how close this prototype is to the production specification. In all likelihood, the real deal will be revealed as a 2021 model in a matter of months. Unfortunately, we don’t know which markets are going to get the Bentayga LWB and at what price point.