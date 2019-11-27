2021 Bentley Bentayga Facelift Makes Spy Photo Debut

5 Bentley Bentayga Becomes Most Luxurious Ikea Furniture Carrier

Now that the Maybach GLS is out, Bentley finds itself in some serious trouble and has immediately begun developing updates for the Bentayga. Just kidding, this is a normal mid-life facelift for the SUV. 30 photos SUV that started us on this wacky journey. It arrived way before the



Sales are still pretty good, and a new version has come out almost every year. But, Bentley is under the VW Group umbrella, and this allows them to further develop the technology and design.



The Bentayga is mechanically related to the Audi Q8 and we hope this facelift will bring with it some huge improvements in the infotainment department. Buying a luxury vehicle these days is just as much about pixels as it is power these days.



Even though this prototype appears to be totally naked, there's actually quite a lot of camouflage hiding in plain sight. We believe the grille and headlights are getting major revisions, while the back sports larger oval exhausts. But designers probably won't miss the opportunity to reshape those bumpers.



The inspiration could be the 2020 Flying Spur, with vertical chrome bars in the grille and Crystal Star Matrix LED headlights. Is a pop-up mascot too much to ask? I mean, money is no object for your customers, Bentley.





