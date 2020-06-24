2021 Audi S3 Rocks Blue Paint and Quad Exhaust Ahead of Debut

The all-new Audi S3 has just been spied undergoing testing in both European hatchback and America-friendly sedan forms. This looks like a nice evolution for the smallest member of the Audi S family, and because we don't see any camouflage, it's reasonable to expect a debut soon.
Europeans did experience two slightly smaller flavors of S car, namely the JCW-rivalling S1 mini hatch and the SQ2 baby crossover. However, the S3 will always be the smallest one in America, and the all-new model seems promising from a design standpoint.
We particularly enjoy the blue paint of the sedan prototype, shared with a few other Audi models, such as the S4 facelift and Q3. Flat, bright colors are a nice way to stand out in an ocean of silver sedans. The body kit is also pretty aggressive, rocking the bigger air intakes, extra skirts and spoilers.
We expect the S3 family to be revealed within a few months, though we're not sure what to expect in the powertrain department. Obviously, they are still going to use a 2-liter turbocharged engine, but will that be aided by any mild-hybrid technology? We don't think so, as sister company VW says it doesn't fit the character of a hot hatch.
Another thing we're curious about is the gearbox. Audi models are known for their twin-clutch technology, which was pioneered by the early Audi TT and the A3 about two decades ago. But normal automatics have begun to appear on smaller performance cars, such as the BMW M240i Gran Coupe and a bunch of MINIs.
Both Audi and Volkswagen use a similar 8-speed automatic with their American cars based on the MQB platform. Only time will tell if the end of S tronic is near.
What about power? Well, it's natural to presume the new model has more of it than the old one. Today's super-cool Arteon R Shooting Brake debut came with a new 2-liter boasting 315 hp, which would suggest an increase of 24 ponies.
