2021 Audi S3 Hatchback Leaked, Baby RS6 Has 333 HP

It looks like Audi is readying a big media event with camouflaged versions of the new S3. The car just got snapped wearing the kind of camouflage that doesn't really hide anything, and we believe it will be shown before Geneva 2020.
We've seen the new S3 before, during its winter testing phase last year. The regular A3 hasn't even been revealed yet, so they could come out at the same time. All will be underpinned by the new version of the MQB platform, just like the new Octavia, the Golf 8 and that SEAT Leon we showed you yesterday.
The general proportions are about the same, especially the wheelbase, but all cars have been designed with a longer front overhang, which we believe leaves room for systems they haven't fitted yet.
Styling is subjective, but we find this new S3 to be way sexier than both the BMW M135i and the Mercedes-AMG A35, which are its main rivals. For one thing, it's got quad exhaust tips, but also this kind of angular yet very sporty bodywork, a lot like the RS Q8 or the RS6. The only criticism is that around the back, the S3 sports large sections of fake grille inserts. Way to copy the Honda Civic Type R!
The powertrain for this new model has been all but revealed. The Golf R, which is its twin sister, will boast 245 kW, which translates to 333 horsepower. Does that number sound familiar? It belongs to an older S4, the B8 with the supercharger.
Of course, none of this is relevant for the American market. We've been lead to believe that it will be developed separately, just like the next-gen GTI, and could thus boast slightly less power or a different type of gearbox, not to mention it's never going to be available in the Sportback hatch style.
