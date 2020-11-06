2021 Audi RS Q8 vs. RS6 Avant Family Drag Race Turns into Boxing Match

The RS6 Avant was Audi's trademark performance car for many years, but now the quattro company seems to be focusing more on SUVs. So, is the RS Q8 going to take its place and become the go-to family sports car?
Even though it looks like a practical car, people expect insane performance from the RS6 Avant. This is something the 2021 model delivers using a new version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. It hasn't won that many drag races, especially as BMW and Mercedes-AMG rivals are either lighter or more powerful.
Even the Lamborghini Urus walked all over the new RS6. And while the Audi RS Q8 is similar to the Urus, it's heavier and makes less power. So we should have a decent race on our hands. If the Audi top-end SUV loves this drag race, we should stop calling it a "budget Urus." Likewise, if the wagon is defeated, its reputation could be in jeopardy. Before the drag race, German magazine auto motor und sport wanted to test the respective weights of these two cars, which might have an impact on the outcome.
The RS6 pushed the scales 127 kg (280 lbs) further than the manufacturer claims, partly because the driver was a little heavier, but also the full tank of gas. Meanwhile, the RS Q8 was only 78 kg (172 lbs) heavier than claimed, meaning the weight gap between the two is smaller than Audi claims.
It's not really surprising, as the two models are stuffed with literally the same pieces of technology. Just because the RS Q8 looks chunky doesn't mean it's a pig. Plus, SUVs are now the most talked-about performance cars outside of supercars, and Audi must want to put its best foot forward.
Now it's time for what the German magazine calls the "half-mile ring fight." Start the epic music! As the race starts, the RS6 can be seen pulling ahead slightly. As the vehicles build more speed, the more aerodynamic wagon edges further ahead for what seems like a clear victory.
Even the Lamborghini Urus walked all over the new RS6. And while the Audi RS Q8 is similar to the Urus, it's heavier and makes less power. So we should have a decent race on our hands. If the Audi top-end SUV loves this drag race, we should stop calling it a "budget Urus." Likewise, if the wagon is defeated, its reputation could be in jeopardy. Before the drag race, German magazine auto motor und sport wanted to test the respective weights of these two cars, which might have an impact on the outcome.
The RS6 pushed the scales 127 kg (280 lbs) further than the manufacturer claims, partly because the driver was a little heavier, but also the full tank of gas. Meanwhile, the RS Q8 was only 78 kg (172 lbs) heavier than claimed, meaning the weight gap between the two is smaller than Audi claims.
It's not really surprising, as the two models are stuffed with literally the same pieces of technology. Just because the RS Q8 looks chunky doesn't mean it's a pig. Plus, SUVs are now the most talked-about performance cars outside of supercars, and Audi must want to put its best foot forward.
Now it's time for what the German magazine calls the "half-mile ring fight." Start the epic music! As the race starts, the RS6 can be seen pulling ahead slightly. As the vehicles build more speed, the more aerodynamic wagon edges further ahead for what seems like a clear victory.