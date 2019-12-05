autoevolution

2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing

5 Dec 2019, 20:27 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
After several years on the market, the Audi Q2 is nearing the middle of its life cycle. Like most German cars, this means a facelift is being developed, bringing new features and design changes.
12 photos
2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing
While some might consider the jacked-up A1 City Carver to be Audi's smallest crossover, we think the Q2 deserves that title. It's so small, in fact, that they won't sell it to Americans, which means we have to explain what this is.

The Q2 is also based on the MQB platform, like its big brother the Q3, but its dimensions are closer to those of a compact hatchback. In fact, it's even got a few components from the A3 and S3 Sportbacks. Considering it's now facing a multitude of rivals in Europe, we expected more from Audi's skilled design department, though.

At the front, all the major landmarks have stayed the same. For example, the headlights just get new LED elements while the grille has a slightly bolder pattern. The lower fascial and (fake) side intakes are getting minor updates. Of course, these upgrades will depend on which of several body kits or trim levels you buy.

Around the back, we can barely make out some bumper tweaks. It's probably not ready, but the lack of a visible exhaust tip is rather unsightly, and that should make it to the production version. Automakers are doing this due to the emissions regulations. Normally, this would be seen on a diesel car that needs to occasionally rinse itself out, but based on the shape of the exhaust muffler, this isn't a TDI.

The engine choices should be influenced by what's happening with the Golf 8, and implicitly the next-gen A3 models. For example, the only diesel should be a 2.0 TDI with between 116 to 200 horsepower. Most of the TFSI units, the 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0 should be available with some kind of mild-hybrid technology. A Q2 e-tron plug-in has already been developed for China.
2021 Audi Q2 Audi Q2 facelift Audi
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Mazda 787B: The 900 HP Rotary Engine That Stunned Le MansMazda 787B: The 900 HP Rotary Engine That Stunned Le Mans
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Stratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football FieldStratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football Field
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Ditch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang InsteadDitch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang Instead
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Cannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw RaceCannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw Race
AUDI models:
AUDI RS Q8AUDI RS Q8 Medium SUVAUDI e-tron SportbackAUDI e-tron Sportback Medium SUVAUDI S8AUDI S8 LuxuryAUDI RS7 SportbackAUDI RS7 Sportback Medium PremiumAUDI RS6 AvantAUDI RS6 Avant Medium PremiumAll AUDI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day