2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Spied for the First Time While Undergoing Winter Testing

After several years on the market, the Audi Q2 is nearing the middle of its life cycle. Like most German cars, this means a facelift is being developed, bringing new features and design changes. 12 photos



The Q2 is also based on the MQB platform, like its big brother the Q3, but its dimensions are closer to those of a compact hatchback. In fact, it's even got a few components from the A3 and S3 Sportbacks. Considering it's now facing a multitude of rivals in Europe, we expected more from Audi's skilled design department, though.



At the front, all the major landmarks have stayed the same. For example, the headlights just get new LED elements while the grille has a slightly bolder pattern. The lower fascial and (fake) side intakes are getting minor updates. Of course, these upgrades will depend on which of several body kits or trim levels you buy.



Around the back, we can barely make out some bumper tweaks. It's probably not ready, but the lack of a visible exhaust tip is rather unsightly, and that should make it to the production version. Automakers are doing this due to the emissions regulations. Normally, this would be seen on a diesel car that needs to occasionally rinse itself out, but based on the shape of the exhaust muffler, this isn't a TDI .



The engine choices should be influenced by what's happening with the While some might consider the jacked-up A1 City Carver to be Audi's smallest crossover, we think the Q2 deserves that title. It's so small, in fact, that they won't sell it to Americans, which means we have to explain what this is.The Q2 is also based on theplatform, like its big brother the Q3, but its dimensions are closer to those of a compact hatchback. In fact, it's even got a few components from the A3 and S3 Sportbacks. Considering it's now facing a multitude of rivals in Europe, we expected more from Audi's skilled design department, though.At the front, all the major landmarks have stayed the same. For example, the headlights just get new LED elements while the grille has a slightly bolder pattern. The lower fascial and (fake) side intakes are getting minor updates. Of course, these upgrades will depend on which of several body kits or trim levels you buy.Around the back, we can barely make out some bumper tweaks. It's probably not ready, but the lack of a visible exhaust tip is rather unsightly, and that should make it to the production version. Automakers are doing this due to the emissions regulations. Normally, this would be seen on a diesel car that needs to occasionally rinse itself out, but based on the shape of the exhaust muffler, this isn't aThe engine choices should be influenced by what's happening with the Golf 8 , and implicitly the next-gen A3 models. For example, the only diesel should be a 2.0 TDI with between 116 to 200 horsepower. Most of the TFSI units, the 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0 should be available with some kind of mild-hybrid technology. A Q2 e-tron plug-in has already been developed for China.