2021 Audi A3 Sedan Rendering Reveals Normal Compact Car Spec

Rumor has it that the S3 will boast 20 or 30 hp more, while the In the first two models, Audi used the VW Group A platform. The third became underpinned by theand also brought along a new body style, the sedan, needed for the American market.We wouldn't say it's been a hugely successful car. However, there's plenty of people looking forward to their 2021 model year upgrade. This new sedan has recently been spied without any camo, allowing the Russian website Kolesa to render it out.Their target was not one of the fancier top-end S line trims or even the S3, but the normal A3 as you will probably lease it. And although this looks like an upgrade over the previous model, it's hardly something groundbreaking.With geometric headlights and a wide grille, the 2021 A3 is still better looking than the new VW Golf, but not by much. The back, meanwhile, sports different light designs inspired by the A6 family of cars.Based on the new version of the MQB, the A3 will come with different engines, at least in Europe. These will include 1.0 and 1.5 TFSI units that now boast hybrid assistance, a powerful 2-liter with outputs between 190 and 330 horsepower plus a couple of plug-in hybrids.The only diesel that can be offered is a 2-liter, but the good news is this can go as high as 200 hp now. However, America will probably still only have one or two powertrains, the 184 and 228-hp versions of the 2-liter, most likely matched to an 8-speed automatic instead of the previous twin-clutch S tronic.Rumor has it that the S3 will boast 20 or 30 hp more, while the RS3 will either go plug-in or continue to have a 400 horsepower 2.5-liter TFSI (most likely the latter).