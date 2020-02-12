2021 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster Boasts World’s Fastest Folding Soft Top

Redesigned from the ground up in 2018, the V8 Vantage fixed-head coupe has been joined by the soft-top roadster. To arrive at dealerships all across the world for the 2021 model year, the V8 Vantage Roadster promises to drop its roof in 6.7 seconds when stationary and 6.8 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph).
Ladies and gentlemen, the fastest folding soft-top roof in the biz comes courtesy of Aston Martin. 60 kilograms (132 pounds) heavier than the coupe, the roadster comes with extra bracing and a Z-pattern folding mechanism.
So what’s hiding under the hood? The 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 is still nowhere to be seen even though the Second Century vehicle architecture comes from the DB11 and DBS Superleggera. As ever, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from Mercedes-AMG will have to suffice with 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque.
Because the V8 Vantage Roadster doesn’t weigh all that much, the British bruiser can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds. That’s two-tenths slower than the coupe, and top speed is estimated at 190 miles per hour (306 km/h).
“Convertible sports cars are often seen as compromised when compared to their Coupe equivalents,” said chief engineer Matt Becker, “but the Vantage Roadster remains absolutely dedicated to its mission of delivering precise, agile, and expressive handling dynamics combined with stonking straight-line performance.”
Anything else that’s worth mentioning about the V8 Vantage Roadster?
Considering that the standard specification includes adaptive damping and an electronic differential at the rear axle, there’s no denying Becker isn’t bluffing about the car’s capability to carve corners. We are further treated to driving modes such as Sport, Sport Plus, and Track but no GT setting like the DB11.
Now available to order at Aston Martin retails worldwide, the starting price for the 2021 model year V8 Vantage Roadster is 126,950 pounds sterling. First deliveries are scheduled to take place in the second quarter of the year.
