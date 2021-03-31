2021 Arctic Fox Slide-Out Emerges as One of the Largest Truck Campers Ever Built

If you’re the kind of person that basically lives most of their life in a pickup truck, it’s time to go above and beyond and finally move into your truck. Why not? The past year or so has been the perfect time to live life out of a mobile home.
To help you move into your truck, Northwood Manufacturing produces a massive truck camper to meet as many of your camping needs as possible. It’s called the Arctic Fox Camper 1150 and is about the biggest truck camper I've seen thus far. Before you get to know the 1150, it helps to know a bit about the team that produces this behemoth.
Northwood has only been around for a relatively short while compared to other camper and RV manufacturers like Winnebago or Airstream, but then again, those teams have nothing to do with truck campers. Since 1993, when Ron Nash founded Northwood, this company has been able to stand the test of time and is now one of the largest private-sector employers in the Blue Mountains area with near 400 employees. Today, they specialize in more than just truck campers; fifth wheels, toy haulers, and full-blown towable homes are part of their lineup.
its size, the entire structure comes in with a dry weight of 3,358 lbs (1,523 kg), so you’ll need a capable truck to haul this along. Overall, 19 feet (5.8 meters) make up the 1150's entire length, but only 11.3 feet (3.45 meters) of floor space is available. With an AC unit equipped, 10 feet (3.04 meters) is all the vertical space you’ll be filling up.
A fully welded thick-wall aluminum frame construction is what will be keeping you safe from elements caused by all four seasons of weather. A one-piece Corona treated continuous fiberglass cab-over and bulkhead ensure no leaks will be seen anywhere. In addition, polyurethane laminated multi-layer substrate walls and four-season foam block insulation are standard.
Anytime you're interested in acquiring something like this, it’s most important that it meets your essential needs. To do that, the 1150 includes 59 gallons (223 liters) of freshwater, a 35-gallon (132-liter) graywater tank, and a 43-gallon (163-liter) blackwater tank. All in all, it should be more than enough to keep all four guests clean and well hydrated for a few days out in the wild.
Two options exist for the home, either wet bath or dry bath, with the only difference being the amenities and functions found in the bathrooms. Each layout offers a sink with a faucet, Porcelain foot pedal toilet, and of course, a shower. An overhead skylight offers some ventilation.
transforms into a secondary sleeping area. An optional bunk can also be installed right above this space. Beyond the dinette, there's a large two-way fridge with stainless-look doors and exterior storage access. Here’s the catch: this whole segment of the camper with the dinette, fridge, bunk, and storage is set up in a slide out. Yup, the 1150 gets bigger!
In the kitchen, you’ll be offered a three-burner range and a deep basin stainless-steel sink with faucet, as well as a built-in residential microwave. Another skylight is found here as well. One piece formed countertops are sure to resist chopping your veggies with no cutting board, but if you do bring it along, you can store all your utensils in the overhead compartments and cabinets.
I mentioned the first sleeping option, now for the bedroom found in the cabover. A queen mattress fit for two sits under a skylight and is well-lit due to a few reading lights and the massive lateral windows. Wardrobe and cabinets take care of your storage needs, while a privacy curtain closes this area off from the rest of the home.
sorts of trinkets, Northwood also packs its products with a ton of features. Diamond plate knee wall armor, TV antenna, Rieco Titan jacks, AM/FM radio with CD/DVD and Bluetooth connectivity, and a solar-ready and generator-ready 20,000 BTU furnace are only a fraction of what you’ll find. We’d be here for quite a while if we were to go through all the features and the options available. Not that this would be a problem, but the Arctic Fox seems to place a spell on those that stare for too long.
As for how much this camper will cost you is a bit difficult to say. With the number of options on hand, there’s no way to gauge how much it’ll cost you. The manufacturer website makes no mention of how much you’ll be paying, but through the magic of Google, an MSRP of $34,986 is revealed for the wet bath option.
As for myself, I haven’t had the occasion to live out of one of these. Even though I wouldn’t mind it, I'm more a knife, flint, and rope kind of guy.
To help you move into your truck, Northwood Manufacturing produces a massive truck camper to meet as many of your camping needs as possible. It’s called the Arctic Fox Camper 1150 and is about the biggest truck camper I've seen thus far. Before you get to know the 1150, it helps to know a bit about the team that produces this behemoth.
Northwood has only been around for a relatively short while compared to other camper and RV manufacturers like Winnebago or Airstream, but then again, those teams have nothing to do with truck campers. Since 1993, when Ron Nash founded Northwood, this company has been able to stand the test of time and is now one of the largest private-sector employers in the Blue Mountains area with near 400 employees. Today, they specialize in more than just truck campers; fifth wheels, toy haulers, and full-blown towable homes are part of their lineup.
its size, the entire structure comes in with a dry weight of 3,358 lbs (1,523 kg), so you’ll need a capable truck to haul this along. Overall, 19 feet (5.8 meters) make up the 1150's entire length, but only 11.3 feet (3.45 meters) of floor space is available. With an AC unit equipped, 10 feet (3.04 meters) is all the vertical space you’ll be filling up.
A fully welded thick-wall aluminum frame construction is what will be keeping you safe from elements caused by all four seasons of weather. A one-piece Corona treated continuous fiberglass cab-over and bulkhead ensure no leaks will be seen anywhere. In addition, polyurethane laminated multi-layer substrate walls and four-season foam block insulation are standard.
Anytime you're interested in acquiring something like this, it’s most important that it meets your essential needs. To do that, the 1150 includes 59 gallons (223 liters) of freshwater, a 35-gallon (132-liter) graywater tank, and a 43-gallon (163-liter) blackwater tank. All in all, it should be more than enough to keep all four guests clean and well hydrated for a few days out in the wild.
Two options exist for the home, either wet bath or dry bath, with the only difference being the amenities and functions found in the bathrooms. Each layout offers a sink with a faucet, Porcelain foot pedal toilet, and of course, a shower. An overhead skylight offers some ventilation.
transforms into a secondary sleeping area. An optional bunk can also be installed right above this space. Beyond the dinette, there's a large two-way fridge with stainless-look doors and exterior storage access. Here’s the catch: this whole segment of the camper with the dinette, fridge, bunk, and storage is set up in a slide out. Yup, the 1150 gets bigger!
In the kitchen, you’ll be offered a three-burner range and a deep basin stainless-steel sink with faucet, as well as a built-in residential microwave. Another skylight is found here as well. One piece formed countertops are sure to resist chopping your veggies with no cutting board, but if you do bring it along, you can store all your utensils in the overhead compartments and cabinets.
I mentioned the first sleeping option, now for the bedroom found in the cabover. A queen mattress fit for two sits under a skylight and is well-lit due to a few reading lights and the massive lateral windows. Wardrobe and cabinets take care of your storage needs, while a privacy curtain closes this area off from the rest of the home.
sorts of trinkets, Northwood also packs its products with a ton of features. Diamond plate knee wall armor, TV antenna, Rieco Titan jacks, AM/FM radio with CD/DVD and Bluetooth connectivity, and a solar-ready and generator-ready 20,000 BTU furnace are only a fraction of what you’ll find. We’d be here for quite a while if we were to go through all the features and the options available. Not that this would be a problem, but the Arctic Fox seems to place a spell on those that stare for too long.
As for how much this camper will cost you is a bit difficult to say. With the number of options on hand, there’s no way to gauge how much it’ll cost you. The manufacturer website makes no mention of how much you’ll be paying, but through the magic of Google, an MSRP of $34,986 is revealed for the wet bath option.
As for myself, I haven’t had the occasion to live out of one of these. Even though I wouldn’t mind it, I'm more a knife, flint, and rope kind of guy.